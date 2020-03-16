Coronavirus: Weetbix triathlons cancelled nationwide, refunds offered

Jacinda Ardern gave the latest update on TVNZ1’s Q+A on March 15, 2020.

Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the Weetbix Kids Tryathlons across the country.

Sunday's triathlon in Wellington was cancelled and on Monday organisers Sanitarium, have cancelled the remaining events in Palmerston North, Hibiscus Coast, New Plymouth and Bay of Islands.

Sanitarium NZ general manager Rob Scoines said cancelling the triathlons was the right thing to do.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Weetbix Tryathlon has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

"We are very disappointed at not being able to hold the event but the health of the community is our first priority and we need to follow the advice of health experts," he said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: New Zealand sport suffers major changes due to travel restrictions

* Coronavirus: Wellington Phoenix must play remaining A-League games in Australia

* Coronavirus: Crusaders $700,000 loss in 2011 a grim warning for Super Rugby clubs

"As a result of updated guidelines relating to mass gatherings provided by the Government and the Ministry of Health, as well as our own assessment of the risks to the community we have made the decision to cancel the remaining events."

The remaining triathlons "cannot be rescheduled", Scoines said.

10,000 children aged between seven and 15 were registered to participate in the remaining four events.

Registration costs between $40 and $60.

"All participants will receive a refund," Scoines said.

More than 22,000 have participated in the 2019/2020 Weetbix triathlons so far.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The Weetbix Tryathlon in New Plymouth has been cancelled.

It's the second year in a row the Wellington event has been cancelled.

In 2019 it was cancelled as a precautionary measure, following the March 15 mosque attacks.

But this year's cancellation in the capital didn't stop a small group in Tawa participating in a mini-version of the triathlon.

The parent-organised mini-event saw approximately 15 young athletes swim, run and ride around Grasslees Reserve.

Megan Keenan and a group of parents organised the mini-event following the cancellation of the main event.

"I understand why they [Sanitarium] had to cancel it," she said.

She's glad some kids were able to get out and give the triathlon a go.

"The kids were stoked...they felt like they earned their shirts."

Her two children aged 10 and seven, participated in the mini-event and will hopefully receive their medals from Sanitarium.

Coronavirus was still a talking point for parents at the Tawa event. "I think it's front of everyone's minds," Keenan said. "We will wait and take guidance from the government."