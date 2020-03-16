Coronavirus: Danish woman with virus housed in Queenstown

Tough restrictions on those entering New Zealand will impact the tourism industry.

Queenstown's district council has helped find three houses where a Danish woman with coronavirus and her fellow travellers can self-isolate.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said nine people, including the woman and the other members of the film crew she was travelling with, are now in three homes in the town.

Some of the group had been exposed to coronavirus and the others were in voluntary isolation as they may have been exposed.

The woman is thought to have dined at two local restaurants but they have not been revealed.

The woman, in her 30s, was hospitalised for one night in Queenstown after becoming unwell and testing positive for Covid-19.

She was the eighth case to be confirmed in New Zealand.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Queenstown Lakes Mayour Jim Boult says the council has helped house the Danish visitors while they have to stay in self-isolation.

Authorities are staying tight-lipped about her movements before her diagnosis, with one Queenstown restaurateur questioning whether the places she dined at had even been told.

Hospitality New Zealand Central Otago president Chris Buckley said there were concerns that no-one had been in touch with industry representatives.

"We only see what comes out in the news. This is the worrying thing about it."

He had thought the local hospitality grapevine would quickly reveal the name of the two restaurants she is said to have eaten at, but there has been no news.

"I just hope that they have let those places know so they can take some extra protective measures."

Boult said he had no knowledge of the restaurants or attractions the woman visited before she was isolated.

He would not back a call by Wellington mayor Andy Foster for the Ministry of Health to reveal more details of the movements of those with coronavirus.

"That matter is entirely in the hands of the [Southern District Health Board] and Ministry of Health."

Ministry director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was up to public health authorities to assess what information needed to shared.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said the Ministry of Health had advised the board it should not provide case or contact tracing information.

"The medical officer of health will provide regular updates to the ministry about case information and will alert them to specific locations that the public should be aware of in relation to infectious cases.

"The daily stand up from the Ministry of Health will provide all relevant current information about cases and contact tracing for all of New Zealand," she said.

Boult said he was disappointed a television news crew had revealed the original site where the woman was staying in her campervan.

She had since been moved to a house organised by the council.

"The poor woman is sick. She needs a reasonable place to go to."

Several people had come to the council offering the use of their houses for people in isolation, he said.

The council had also established a register of volunteers who could delivery groceries to people in self-isolation.

Boult said the council was looking at three economic scenarios for the district: one being where a degree of normality returns when travel restrictions are reconsidered in 16 days, one where there was normality around the ski season, or a longer-term effect "that would be really hard on the district."

The council thought the second scenario was the most likely, he said.

"Tourism operators are really worried. We are really looking forward to seeing Finance Minister Grant Robertson's package [on Tuesday]."

The region's marketing organisation, Destination Queenstown, has postponed its planned Adventure Festival event, which was due to be held on Thursday.

Warbirds Over Wanaka has cancelled its biennial Easter event, which was expected to attract about 55,000 people over three days and contribute an estimated $20 million to Wanaka's economy.

Nasa has also cancelled its 2020 super pressure balloon Campaign, which was due to launched from Wanaka Airport, shortly after Easter.