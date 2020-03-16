Coronavirus: Nelson and Tasman councils roll out pandemic plans

Councils in the Nelson-Tasman region have essential services such as water in mind as they roll out their pandemic plans.

With the country in the grip of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Tasman District and Nelson City councils are taking steps to make sure the water still flows from the taps and the rubbish is collected.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the council was in "uncharted territory" when it came to what the exact effects would be on the region, but said the council was well prepared for a worsening situation.

"We're preparing for all contingencies," she said. "We do test runs on all sorts of scenarios and we tested the pandemic plan last year so there's good structures in place."

The council was preparing elected members and staff for working from home, and helping to boost contractor staff on critical services.

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says the council is in uncharted territory in relation to the exact effects of the pandemic on the region.

"We've worked really closely with contractors around maintaining staff levels for critical services ... if we end up with some cases [of Covid-19] in the community, or a community outbreak, then we've got teams organised to support [those services]," Reese said.

"Even now those [critical services] teams don't interact. So, for instance, the water treatment plant is critically important to us and we have those teams of people already operating in isolation from each other so we can make sure we've always got people operating that system."

Changes had also been made to the likes of cleaning schedules for public transport and bathroom facilities, such as buses being cleaned "after each trip" and more frequent checks of public toilets to ensure soap was always available.

"Conversations are being had" about whether or not to go ahead with scheduled events, Reese said.

Tasman District Council community relations manager Chris Choat said TDC was working to ensure essential services were not disrupted by the Covid-19 virus or the measures being taken to contain it.

Utilities manager Mike Schruer said it was standard practice for the Tasman council's water and wastewater teams to work separately with their own equipment and vehicles. As part of its pandemic planning, TDC was working with its contractors to develop contingency plans in case of reduced staff numbers or other potential effects to "keep essential services going".

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Tasman District Council utilities manager Mike Schruer says the council is working with its contractors to develop contingency plans to "keep essential services going".

​Choat said the council was also taking "sensible steps to strengthen hygiene practices in service centres and libraries".

The council supported the establishment of the Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre "to ensure a well co-ordinated response to individuals, families and businesses".

As an employer, TDC expected all staff to comply with the Government's direction on self-isolation and the council was monitoring Government guidance on public events and non-essential services and contracts.

"We are mindful of the potential impacts on our residents and businesses that could arise from further restrictions so don't want to act prematurely," Choat said. "We have activated our pandemic planning and are prepared for more severe measures should they be deemed necessary."

STUFF Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel talks with Stuff about Covid-19 and how the region will deal with it.

Tasman District resident Kevin Walmsley on Monday called for Waimea Water Ltd to activate a force majeure clause to suspend construction of the Waimea dam and costs.

Waimea Water Ltd (WWL) – a joint-venture between Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd (WIL) – is responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam, which is now being built in the Lee Valley.

"The effects of Covid-19 have pushed NZ's economy immediately into recession," Walmsley says in an email to Waimea Water. "Locally, the impact is already evident with a dramatic reduction or total elimination of cash flow available to certain businesses and laying off of staff. The flow-on effect is that over the next two years, revenue streams that WWL are reliant upon for construction and operating expenses for the dam project from its shareholders, TDC and WIL are in jeopardy."

However, Waimea Water chief executive Mike Scott said if large infrastructure projects such as the dam were stopped "it would be economic carnage".

"It would spook the local economy and New Zealand."

People needed confidence and the certainty of a pay cheque, Scott said, adding there could be 150 to 160 people on site some days.

It would also cost more "to undo the dam than it would to finish it".

Scott said he was disappointed someone would use the pandemic "to pedal a personal agenda".

In a statement, the Nelson Regional Development Agency said it was hard to quantify the economic effect on the region.

"We are currently pulling together intel from the business community to try and understand this better," the statement says. "We surveyed hundreds of businesses in the region on Friday and have been talking with the visitor sector since announcements over the weekend.

"We will be pulling this all together over the next couple of days to better inform the best utilisation of resources to respond to this situation."

However, it was "pretty clear there will be a significant short term and likely medium-long term effect on the visitor sector, in particular, which will flow through to retail, hospitality etc".