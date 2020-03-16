Fiscal and monetary response to better-case coronavirus scenario takes shape

OPINION The economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand hinge on whether the Government acted quickly and strongly enough on border controls to prevent untrackable community transmission of the coronavirus.

If the next few weeks prove that the Government did, then the country may still have to deal with a $17 billion annualised hit from the loss of international tourism and the knock-on effects of the blows to the international economy.

But if there is widespread community transmission of the virus and a need for European-style lockdown, then the situation will be immeasurably worse.

As Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr put it at a press briefing on Monday: "At the moment New Zealand has only got a few very isolated cases. That is not the situation worldwide. I would say if that became widespread within New Zealand that is a whole different ball game."

A sensible multi-pronged economic response to the former scenario, at least, is starting to take shape.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF It would be a "whole different ball game" if NZ saw community transmission of the coronavirus as seen overseas, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr warned on Monday.

That response so far comprises three monetary policies announced or flagged by the Reserve Bank on Monday, and a "targeted" but apparently large fiscal support package due to be unveiled by Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Tuesday.

To start with perhaps the least important element first, the Reserve Bank cut the official cash rate (OCR) to 0.25 per cent and 'gave its word' to keep it there for at least a year.

The impact that will have on consumer behaviour and spending seems pretty unclear.

Asked what he would advise consumers to do with any extra money that flowed into their pockets from reduced mortgage repayments, Orr could only suggest that they "think wisely about how they want to use that cash".

But the rate cut should also bring some relief to indebted businesses.

More significantly, the Reserve Bank has delayed the requirement for banks to build up the capital on their balance sheets to the levels required by its bank capital review last year.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Banks have $47b to lend without hitting their capital buffers, the Reserve Bank says.

Orr said that meant banks had an additional $47 billion that they could lend to businesses and consumers – or 18 months' worth of additional lending – to play with.

The biggest bazooka is the bank signalling its intent to step in with "quantitative easing" by buying government bonds, if the economy required more stimulus.

That could push billions of dollars into the economy and suppress longer-term interest rates and the New Zealand dollar, with the downside of creating a correspondingly large long-term liability on the Government's books that would later need to be unwound.

RNZ Monetary policy is playing a "supporting role" to the fiscal package Finance Minister Grant Robertson will announce on Tuesday.

The fiscal response foreshadowed by Robertson looks set to include wage subsidies to troubled sectors, and assistance to ensure that people can afford to be off work sick or self-isolating, at the cost of a big blow-out of core Crown debt from its current level of just under $20 billion.

Reserve Bank assistant governor Christian Hawkesby says a Treasury observer briefed the Reserve Bank on the settings for that package on Sunday, and Orr said the central bank crafted its own monetary policy response with the full benefit of that knowledge.

In my view, there will also be a need – if not now then quite soon down the track – for a cross-party conversation about how these interventions will ultimately be paid for.

In past bigger crises, such as world wars, consensus was achieved in many countries on higher taxes, particularly on the wealthy, and the likes of "war bonds".

I believe increasing income tax on those people who succeed in staying in high-paid employment during the coming economic turbulence, and perhaps some form of wealth or inheritance tax, may need to be among the options to pay for the costs of the coronavirus, unless there is unexpected, good news soon.

Raising some of the Government's 'fiscal-stimulus spending money' by taxing income that would otherwise be squirreled away or invested in stock market "basement bargains" won't be popular among those who have just seen their wealth suddenly decrease.

But it may be necessary to help keep a lid on the growth of Crown debt and to generate the required confidence at home and abroad that this a storm that New Zealand, at least, has the financial wherewithal and the political and social cohesion to weather within its stride.