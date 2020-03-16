Southland Sharks face uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions

Southland Sharks boss Jill Bolger does not think it will be viable for the Sharks to play National Basketball League games in an empty stadium this year.

The Government put travelling restrictions in place on Saturday which required people entering New Zealand to self-isolate for 14 days in a bid to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Although NBL officials were a step ahead of the Government on Saturday morning when it announced that exact self-isolation clause for players who entered the country to play in the league.

The self-isolation requirements will limit the Sharks' preparations for the season. Coach Rob Beveridge is set to arrive in Invercargill on Thursday before spending 14 days in self-isolation and will not be able to take on full coaching duties until April 2.

Australian imports Jarrad Weeks and Sunday Dech are scheduled to arrive on March 23, which will mean the players will not officially join the team until April 6, four days before the Sharks' competition opener.

Southland also has a third import which is yet to be announced.

The Sharks were investigating the possibility of getting the overseas player in the country earlier than scheduled.

However at the forefront of Bolger's mind was the restrictions on public gatherings.

"Having a closed-door policy where we were playing to no fans, my personal opinion, we would not be viable under that circumstance. Our gate take is a big part of our yearly income and plus we would be unable to deliver to our sponsors what we are contracted to as well," Bolger said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that public gatherings of anymore than 500 people should be cancelled.

She said there was no end date set for that restriction.

Bolger was unsure if a crowd of 500 would even ease the financial burden on the Sharks, if it was in place for the entire season.

"We are proceeding as if we are playing, we are bringing our players in, we are still getting cars sign-written. The public needs to know that we're planning on playing," Bolger said on Monday morning.

The Sharks board was scheduled to meet on Monday night where the situation would be discussed.

While the Sharks open the season against the Franklin Bulls on April 10, the first home game at ILT Stadium Southland is not set for April 24 which did provide a bit more time.

The Southern Steel netball team's first home game in the ANZ Premiership at ILT Stadium Southland will be on April 20.

The Steel's first 2020 game was in Dunedin on Monday night, hours after Ardern's announcement on public gatherings.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt acknowledged the coronavirus situation could have a big impact on the stadium this year.

The Cancer Society had already taken the step to cancel the Relay for Life event that was set to be held at ILT Stadium Southland this weekend before Ardern's announcement on public gatherings.

About 700 people were expected to take part in the fundraising walk, but the Cancer Society made the call on Monday afternoon to cancel all its events throughout the country as it was "taking the health and well-being of our communities seriously".

It was the first time the event was to be held at Stadium Southland.

Skelt hoped the Relay for Life, even on smaller scale, could still be rescheduled for later.

One other event has been postponed to date with national wholesale food distributor BidFood deciding not to continue with their planned event this week.

More events are expected to follow and Skelt said the focus would be on trying to reschedule events for a later date rather than cancelling them all together.