Taranaki health board monitoring coronavirus situation daily

Signage is in place at Taranaki Base Hospital as the region prepares for the possibility of coronavirus.

The risk of a coronavirus outbreak in Taranaki remains low, according to the team in charge of monitoring the local situation.

There are eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but none in Taranaki, although testing has been taking place

"We are a low-risk country and a low-risk area," Craig Campbell-Smart, of Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM), said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Cameron Grant-Fargie - Nurse Manager, medical and patients said Taranaki Base Hospital has negative pressure isolation rooms it could use for coronavirus patients.

"As long as you keep yourself safe, keep others safe, keep following that health advice - hand washing, social distancing, stay away of you are unwell, we're going to minimise the spread.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: New Plymouth primary schools to discuss possible closures

* Not enough coronavirus precautions taken at Womad music festival, doctors say

* Coronavirus: Retired engineer cancels 80th birthday party as family unable to travel to NZ

"That flattens the curve - this is the whole thing that we're trying to do. If we can spread out the timing and the amount of potential cases that could happen here it actually makes it much more manageable for health services."

Campbell-Smart was speaking after Monday's meeting of the Incident Management Team (IMT), which includes Taranaki District Health Board staff.

The IMT has been meeting and updating its response daily.

Taranaki District Health Board chief executive Rosemary Clements said, based on statistics, most Covid-19 patients are not hospitalised, and if Taranaki got a confirmed case it would be treated in the normal way.

"There would obviously be self-isolation. There would be any health assistance as required for that case - it's preferable for people to stay in their own home where it's appropriate."

They would also be looking at ensuring the person's health and welfare needs are met, and they are monitored in a way that keeps them safe, and getting them "as healthy as possible as quickly as possible is what we'd be aiming for, and containing that spread".

The Public Heath Unit would be contacted at the same time as the patient's GP, and from there they would decide what is required.

Clements acknowledged that the region does not have a surplus of GPs, and said some cases may have a health board response, and others a GP response.

In terms of overall medical facilities coping, the goal of "flattening the curve" means the numbers would not be overwhelming, and they would work with other DHBs, she said.

"We will be following all of the advice that we get nationally, we will be sending consistent messaging out to our community and we will all be working together to make sure our community stays as healthy as possible."

The board's response plan is a progression of the health and emergency document on its website.

There are also four negative pressure rooms in the Taranaki Base Hospital, and some more in its Intensive Care Unit, which are used to stop the spread of germs.

"Basically it's a big extractor with a series of high quality filters," nurse manager medical and patients, Cameron Grant-Fargie said.

Clements said New Zealand had done really well so far.

"I would be naive to think we weren't going to have more cases.

"The next case could be anywhere in the country.

"I'm not sure why Taranaki would be any different."