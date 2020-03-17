Coronvirus: Wedding industry in Queenstown Lakes comes to a standstill

Otago marriage celebrant Glennys Logan says all weddings in the district have been cancelled, effectively putting her out of a job.

A New Zealand region popular with wedding parties has come to a standstill as couples are forced to cancel ceremonies.

Queenstown Lakes' wedding industry is in a state of shock following widespread cancellations and postponements, following the prime minister's announcement on Saturday that everyone coming into New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days.

Queenstown Wedding Association president Phillipa Thomas said the impact of coronavirus had put entire businesses "on the line".

"It's going to be far reaching within the industry. Vendors are incredibly nervous how they are going to make it through. I'm a celebrant and have had seven cancellations in the past two days and dozens of postponements."

Queenstown and Wanaka were regarded as "destination" wedding locations and 80 per cent of those getting married there were couples from overseas.

"Queenstown clears 1000 weddings a year. We have 200 members in the association – everyone from big hotels to independent celebrants.

"We are all kind of in shock at the moment. It's not only our income, but it's our livelihood ...We have mortgages to pay and children to feed."

Weddings that were still going ahead had reduced guest lists, which affected caterers and venues.

"A lot are running at a loss."

Other vendors had not been paid for work already done, Thomas said.

"Florists who have brought in flowers are not going to get anything; celebrants who do a lot of the work before the wedding won't get paid for work they have done. There is a ripple effect through the entire wedding industry."

Marriage celebrant Glennys Logan said her diary – which had been full – was now empty.

"It's devastating. I'm now without a job and it happened so quickly. Basically weddings in the forseeable future are cancelled. I am still in shock and trying to get my head around it."

A couple from the UK she was meant to marry next week at Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown was stuck in the United States, she said.

"They are devastated."

She met with her accountant and bank manager on Monday to discuss her situation.

"I'm going home to cancel Sky, cancel insurances, I won't be going out ... all businesses will be impacted by it. It's like a black comedy that we are all in it together."

NZ High Country Weddings & Events venue manager Samantha Kirk said the entire industry had been "paused".

"So many couples have been planning weddings for some time and they are devastated because of something completely out of their hands they have to postpone or cancel.

"The challenge is we don't know what the length of time is going to be. We are just focusing on clients at the moment and making sure they are OK."