Coronavirus: Italian air force lifts spirits by spraying national flag in sky, playing opera

The coronavirus pandemic has almost crippled Italy, with over 21,000 cases confirmed in the European country.

But despite the lockdown, spirits are high, thanks to the Italian air force.

Aeronautica Militare​ took to the skies to send a message of unity and strength to its people.

Nine aircraft, flying in a V-formation, sprayed green, white and red smoke, to represent that national flag, while a song performed by Luciano Pavarotti was played loudly through speakers.

READ MORE:

* Europe now outbreak epicentre as nations enforce lockdowns

* US should have 14-day 'national shutdown' to stem virus - Govt disease expert

* 'Herd immunity': Why Britain is actually letting the coronavirus spread

* Answering Kiwis' most commonly searched questions

* China says its epidemic has passed its peak

* World Health Organisation declares outbreak a pandemic

The air force shared a clip of the gesture on social media.

"Unity and teamwork have always been the principles on which our Armed Force is based and, at this moment more than ever, are fundamental," the translated tweet read.

Aeronautica Militare/Screenshot In Italy, nine air force aircraft, flying in a V-formation, sprayed green, white and red smoke, to represent that national flag, while a song performed by Luciano Pavarotti was played loudly through speakers.

"Let's team up, let's join forces, together we can do it!"

The use of music to brighten up the situation was replicated around the country. In Siena, a city in Tuscany, locals were filling the empty streets with songs, while others in Sicily were participating in jam sessions from their respective balconies.

The latest situation report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported the death toll in italy had reached 1441 - up 173 in the last 24 hours.

The epicentre of the pandemic had moved from China to Europe.

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus​ previously said.

"More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic."