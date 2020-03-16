Coronavirus: NRL boss Todd Greenberg already exploring ways to continue without Warriors

If the Warriors return to New Zealand or withdraw from the NRL, the competition could march on without them, says its chief executive.

Todd Greenberg has revealed the NRL have already begun exploring ways to continue their season should the Warriors be forced to self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The New Zealand based club, who have received widespread praise for agreeing to stay in Australia, are currently in Kingscliff in northern New South Wales - away from their families - preparing for their round-two match against Canberra, which has been re-scheduled to the Gold Coast from Auckland.

GETTY IMAGES NRL boss Todd Greenberg and ARLC chair Peter V'landys insist the NRL can continue without the Warriors.

They have refused to commit to staying away from home any longer than the round two clash.

"It's very possible to continue the competition if the Warriors want to go home. Of course we want all 16 clubs playing in the competition, but that's a step that is a scenario and we'll only get to that after this weekend," Greenberg said on Monday.

The Warriors have remained in Australia after their 20-0 opening round defeat at the hands of the Newcastle Knights so they could avoid the two-week Government travel self-isolation restrictions that would throw their 2020 campaign into disarray.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Warriors boss Cameron George has warned the Warriors could pull out of the NRL.

The NRL is set to continue behind closed doors with no fans in round two but league officials have described the situation as fluid and changing by the hour.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) boss Peter V'Landys earlier told The Daily Telegraph the NRL could continue without the Warriors.

"They've been great. If they did insist on going home we'd look at contingency plans and that could be to continue playing. Nothing is certain but we'd have to consider it."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has said the side are on the verge of pulling out of the 2020 season and he doesn't expect the club to have a home game this season.

The NRL is reportedly desperate to continue the season because without its substantial income from broadcasters the NRL would reportedly exhaust its cash reserves within three months if the competition was suspended.

V'landys comments came before former Kiwis coach Brian (Bluey) McClennan urged the Warriors to stay in Australia and "get more hard-nosed" about continuing in the 2020 NRL competition.

Two Warriors players, Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert, have already returned home to support family in Auckland.

Melbourne Storm and NRL legend Cameron Smith has called for the NRL season to be suspended following Sunday's round one games.

- Additional reporting by AAP.