Tourist coach firms begin shutting up shop over coronavirus restrictions

Board of Airline Representatives NZ executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says flight restrictions will have a huge impact on the country.

Coach operators reliant on inbound tourists have begun going out of business due to travel restrictions brought in to counter the spread of Covid-19.

The Bus and Coach Association said one Christchurch firm with eight buses had gone under and other smaller operators were struggling.

"We had an operator this morning ring up in tears," BCA's chief executive Pim Borren said on Monday.

"There are businesses that are hemorrhaging right now – people who have decided already they can't survive," he said.

Tourist coaches made up a third of the 7000-strong bus and coach fleet throughout New Zealand and employed thousands of drivers and staff.

"There are already operators who have shut up shop. We had some fully focussed on the Chinese market, some of those have gone out of business," he said.

Arrivals from mainland China were the first to be barred from entry from February 3.

The Government on Saturday imposed tough regulations requiring all arriving travellers, except those from the Pacific Islands, to self-isolate for 14 days.

Cruise ships arriving from overseas can no longer enter New Zealand ports.

Air New Zealand announced on Monday it would cut long-haul capacity by 85 per cent, ending flights to some destinations for three months.

"Every time a plane comes in, there are buses which collect those passengers, and rental vehicles – those will be massively affected by this," Borren said.

The BCA had been heavily involved with the government's coronavirus tourism advisory group, Borren said, and he hoped Tuesday's expected economic stimulus package would help.

"We've obviously heard the prime minister saying the package is significant and the need is immediate," he said.

Economist Cameron Bagrie has said coronavirus would have a "tectonic" impact on the tourism industry.

"For some sectors such as tourism this is a catastrophe of economic proportions," said Bagrie.

Borren believed the other major part of the industry, urban bus operators, could be worst affected in the winter, should community transmission of the coronavirus occur in New Zealand.

He and health officials said public transport was safe, but Borren said more restrictions might be needed in winter.

"That will include public transport at some point if there's a particular area where we have an outbreak."