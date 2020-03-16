Coronavirus: Australian man says he visited Wellington with the 'best of intentions'

The Australian man who travelled to Wellington with coronavirus said his visit was made "with the best of intentions".

Australian dance teacher Andre Reynaud was tested for the virus before he left Australia but decided to fly to Wellington on Saturday.

He stayed at the QT Wellington Hotel and visited the Milk Crate cafe on Ghuznee St before getting his diagnosis confirmed.

Reynaud learnt he had tested positive while having breakfast with his son at the Milk Crate cafe.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus pandemic forces postponement of Homegrown music festival

* Wellington events under cloud

* Covid-19 cancels Auckland Pasifika event

* Coronavirus confirmed in Auckland

In a Facebook post, Reynaud and his wife wrote "our decision to travel to New Zealand was made with the best of intentions".

Reynaud had travelled to France to attend a family member's funeral and voluntarily reported for virus testing.

"Given that he was completely asymptomatic he had no expectation that the result would be positive," the post said.

The couple said they received no advice from authorities recommending self-isolation so "feeling fit and well", they travelled to Wellington.

If Reynaud had any idea that he was carrying the disease, despite feeling fit and well, the couple would not have travelled, the post said.

"We cannot adequately express our sadness and regret for the concern this has caused. With the benefit of hindsight we would be quarantined in Townsville instead of being far away from family and friends."

Event NZ hotel operations general manager Simon White confirmed a guest at QT Wellington Hotel had tested positive for Covid-19. The hotel was previously known as the Museum Hotel.

"However the New Zealand Ministry of Health decided to remove the guest from the hotel yesterday, due to the 14-day isolation period.

"The room will remain double locked until the Ministry of Health advises us on proper cleaning protocols."

STUFF The QT Wellington, formerly the Museum Hotel, where the coronavirus man stayed.

The hotel had made immediate contact with the Ministry of Health after hearing of the diagnosis and was told the man was at low risk due to not coughing and sneezing.

"We were advised by the Ministry of Health that the risk to anyone staying or working in the hotel was extremely low and there was no need to evacuate anyone from the hotel, however guests on the same floor were notified within a few hours and offered alternative accommodation within the hotel."

No staff had contact with the man though one staff member had a brief interaction with his wife. That staff member was in self-isolation for 14 days.

"We are committed to delivering and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene in our hotel.

"In response to the global coronavirus outbreak, additional preventative measures were put in place a number of weeks ago now, including reinforcing our strict cleaning protocols."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Milk Crate, a cafe on Wellington's Ghuznee St, confirmed the man who flew to New Zealand from Australia and tested positive for coronavirus visited the cafe.

The city's Milk Crate cafe confirmed Reynaud visited.

In a Facebook post, Milk Crate said "health officials have assured us that the risk of the virus spreading on this occasion is very low, and we've been given the all clear to continue trading from the Wellington Regional [Public Health], but we feel we have a duty of care to our staff and our community and have elected to shut and take extra precautions".

"If you were in the cafe on Saturday between the hours of 11am and 11.30am and believe you may have had close and prolonged contact with the man, we strongly encourage you to phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453."

Milk Crate was "doing all we can to manage this complex situation proactively and ask that you be patient".

"Your support has kept this cafe going for 15 years, and we thank you for your custom and understanding. We will reopen only when we are absolutely certain it is safe to do so and look forward to seeing you then."

A Regional Public Health spokesman said it worked closely with Milk Crate over the weekend. It did not require the cafe to close but Milk Crate made that decision as an extra precaution, he said.

Neighbouring gallery Precinct 35 has also closed.

On Instagram, Precinct 35 said "we will be following the advice of health officials, and they have informed all of us that the risk of spreading the virus is incredibly low, however following the precautionary measures of our friends Milk Crate we will also be closed immediately".

"This is a difficult time to be operating our small businesses, and your understanding and support through this time is appreciated."

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield previously said he was surprised and disappointed that Reynaud took the flight to Wellington.

Director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said Reynaud now had "alternative accommodation" with family.

His son performed at Strasbourg 1518, part of the New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

On Monday, head of marketing and story for New Zealand Festival, Sophie Speer, said the Australian man did not attend the show.

Previously, Bloomfield said he was surprised and disappointed that Reynaud took the flight.

Reynaud was identified quickly after his Australian doctor alerted New Zealand authorities of the test result.

"Our public health authorities immediately kicked into action to find that person, and to identify and follow up any contacts," Bloomfield said.

"The man is now symptom-free, and remains in self-isolation with his partner and another family member. They are both well and working closely with public health staff.

"He does not require hospital-level or other medical treatment."