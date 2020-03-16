Coronavirus: Auckland's Polyfest cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

Hours of practising and costume making, and thousands of dollars in fundraising have been lost after a last-minute cancellation of the country's largest Pasifika event.

The ASB Polyfest was the latest large-scale event to be canned in an attempt to curtail the community spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made on Monday afternoon to give enough notice to those affected before the Government's announcement on nationwide gatherings.

Polyfest was due to be held at Manukau Sports Bowl from Wednesday.

And while most are understanding, several have questioned why the decision was made in the "eleventh hour".

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus pandemic causes cancellation of March 15 services

* Coronavirus: Australia's effective ban on mass gatherings

* Auckland Pasifika Festival cancelled over Covid-19 fears

Libby Avery was due to leave Blenheim at 6am on Tuesday with a school group from Christchurch.

A group of 40 from her daughter's Christchurch school was to perform on the Samoan stage on Friday.

Avery was going to break the news to her daughter on Monday afternoon and expected "there would be a lot of tears".

She understands why the event has been cancelled but "feels for the kids who fundraised and practised for six months".

"There were lots of car washes to fundraise for the trip and lots of practising to get to this stage," she said.

The upside of the campaign was that her daughter, who is not Samoan, made "friends for life and had a much better understanding of the Samoan culture".

She was unsure as to whether any money would be refunded, such as flights, but hoped the group would be able to regain some of the costs.

Like Avery, Huhana Lyndon has two children who were set to take the stage on Friday afternoon.

Lyndon lives in Northland but her two daughters, in years 9 and 11, board at Epsom Girls' Grammar in Auckland.

"There's a lot of work that has gone into this," Lyndon said.

"They trained 22 hours over the weekend and in the last six weeks, they practised after school and during their lunch break.

"The effort has been mammoth."

Lyndon said there were other ways to ensure the kids' hard work doesn't go to waste, such as closing Polyfest to the public, allowing the schools to perform at the festival and livestreaming the events.

Aucklander Kat Whittaker-Moke said her tamariki have worked incredibly hard over the last few months, including 12-hour days at weekends, but understood why the event has been cancelled.

"At the end of the day, we as a roopu need to do our part to stop the spread of covid-19.

"There are māmā out there with pēpi that have no immune system, there are our older generation that can die from this, so yes I am saddened but at the same time we need to look after our babies and our elderly.

"There will always be another Polyfest, there may not always be another chance to save someone's life and keep them safe."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said: "While disappointing for those who have put so much effort into organising and preparing for the festival, public health and safety must be the paramount consideration."

Goff said Ministry of Health advice has been that the risk of community spread of the virus remains low.

"However, internationally we are seeing that cancelling large gatherings has been adopted to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"We believe that this needs to happen here."

He anticipated there would be a "scaling back" of council events.