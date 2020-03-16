Coronavirus: Relay for Life events postponed across the country

There is no new date for the postponed events yet. (FILE PHOTO)

Relay for Life events across the country have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Fundraisers in Auckland, Northland, Southland, Central Otago, Dunedin, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty have been canned for now.

Cancer society made the call on Monday afternoon as it was "taking the health and well-being of our communities seriously".

The announcement follows a number of other event cancellations, in a bid to prevent the community spread of Covid-19, and ahead of a Government's announcement on large gatherings due on Monday afternoon.

Cancer society did not have a date for when the cancelled events will instead take place.

People who have registered for an event in their area can choose to either donate their registration fee to Relay For Life or can be refunded.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of $929,000 had been raised for cancer charities through the events, by 779 teams and 8,278 participants.