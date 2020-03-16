Nike closes stores, staff on full pay, in face of coronavirus

Nike is closing stores across the world, but only one New Zealand outlet is affected.

From Monday, shops in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will stay shut until March 27.

The only Nike-owned store in New Zealand is in Onehunga, Auckland. Workers will be paid in full during the period.

Other Nike outlets in New Zealand will continue to open as normal.

READ MORE:

* Aucklanders win on prices when big retailers move in

* Fancy Footwork by Allbirds raises $76.7m

* Warehouse customers love low prices but Christmas sales fall

Nike said in a statement that the wellbeing of staff and customers was its top priority.

"We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates."

Jonathan Elms, Sir Stephen Tindall chair professor in retail management at Massey University, said there were likely to be more closures in the coming weeks.

SUPPLIED Nike said in a statement that the wellbeing of staff and customers was its top priority.

Apple made a similar move over the weekend but it has no Apple outlets in New Zealand. Zara, which has a presence in New Zealand, has closed outlets in Spain.

"I would have thought international chains will consider it."

Noel Leeming and The Warehouse said on Friday that they were stepping up their cleaning processes.

"We've always taken great pride in keeping our stores clean and well-run for our customers. To make sure we can keep on serving you to the standard you love and expect, we have put in place an updated cleaning and sanitising plan for our stores to ensure they're cleaned more frequently and with extra care. The same applies to our distribution centres and offices," The Warehouse said.