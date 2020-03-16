New market for self-isolating guests emerges as travellers' movements restricted

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a new tourist accommodation market – cut-price deals for self-isolating guests.

Some accommodation businesses hit by travel bans are hoping the self-isolation restriction announced on Saturday will help them fill beds.

From Monday morning, travellers arriving from all overseas destinations except the Pacific Islands must isolate themselves for 14 days.

ASHLEY LANDIS/AP International travellers from most countries must self-isolate for 14 days. (File photo)

North Canterbury moteliers Jan Mueller and Susi Schulze are offering a special rate for anyone self-isolating at their Oxford motels – $490 a week compared with their usual nightly charge of $135 ($945 a week).

Mueller said no-one had yet taken up the deal as of Monday afternoon. As well as arrivals from overseas needing to self-isolate, the couple is extending the deal to other visitors affected by the travel restrictions such as those with cancelled flights.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Many accommodation businesses have lost bookings due to the virus outbreak.

Guests unable to go outside could do their own cooking and organise food delivery from the supermarket across the road, he said.

Some guests had already cancelled bookings because of the virus but it was too soon to know to what extent business would be affected, Mueller said.

For high-end tourists, Bond Estate at Yaldhurst in Christchurch has slashed its nightly rate from $1990 to $695 for self-isolating travellers.

123RF The outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation last week. (File photo)

Guests get the 2-hectare, five-bedroom estate to themselves, complete with indoor pool and tennis court.

Owner Garry Bond said business had already been quiet because of the virus and they had received two more cancellations since the new rule was announced.

They usually dealt with the luxury end of the market, and attracted guests especially from Asia and the United States, he said.

Michael Hayward/Stuff Digital billboards at Christchurch Airport encourage people to take precautions due to coronavirus.

"We thought we could help people out and it will also help us out – I have no idea whether someone will take it up."

Bond said the travel bans had been very tough on the tourism industry as businesses need to keep paying staff and meet costs such as bank repayments.

He expected most self-isolating guests would be virus-free – "this isn't quarantine" – but said all hotels and motels were used to thorough cleaning and disinfecting between guests.

Across New Zealand, Airbnb hosts are advertising their properties as "ideal for self-isolation" or similar. They include tiny homes and rural getaways.

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone providing accommodation to self-isolators, including commercial premises and Airbnb, to "consider the implications".

"The majority of people who will need to stay at home after returning from overseas will be healthy, and if the process is adhered to, there should be no risk to those who use your services in the future. You can use cleaning services to further reduce risk to future users," the ministry's website says.

The site also includes information for hotel cleaners on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

A spokeswoman for Tourism Industry Aotearoa said they were "seeking further clarity" about self-isolation and what it means for accommodation providers.