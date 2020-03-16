'Money has spoken': Wellington Phoenix legend slams A-League bosses for playing on

The Wellington Phoenix have won four in a row for the first time since early 2015.

Club legend Paul Ifill has hit out at Football Federation Australia for forcing Wellington Phoenix to see out the A-League season in Australia in the midst of a global pandemic.

The FFA confirmed on Monday that the Phoenix will travel to Sydney as planned on Tuesday and play all of their remaining games in Australia.

Players and staff could be away from their families for up to two months and will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, which means they cannot train for two weeks.

GETTY IMAGES Phoenix players celebrate a goal scored by Gary Hooper during Sunday's win over Victory,

Ifill said it was "outrageous" that players were being sent to Australia, where there have been significantly more confirmed cases of Covid-19 than in New Zealand.

"If you're putting the health of the players first then you leave them here with their families," he said.

"It's not what we signed up for. In times like this you have to do what's right and what's safe and I don't think we are."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Paul Ifill believes the FFA should have suspended the A-League.

Ifill believed the most logical solution would have been to take stock and suspend the A-League for one month, but conceded "money has spoken".

"I think it's ridiculous," he said. "I mean there's probably no good way out of this but if you look at what other leagues have done, bigger leagues than ours, they've suspended the competition in a wait and see scenario, which is not ideal either.

"I think if you suspend the A-League for a month, we've got the world's longest off-season anyway so you could eat into that, I'm sure you could.

GETTY IMAGES The Phoenix will not play any further games at Sky Stadium this season.

"They've got to suspend and see where its at in a month. If in a month's time the league is cancelled then it's cancelled. We will look back on this when the first A-League player gets the virus and the whole league gets shut down and think we had a really good opportunity to get ahead of this, but money has spoken."

To abide by the Australian government's ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 people, the FFA also confirmed all remaining A-League games will be played behind closed doors, which Ifill said it will "make a mockery" of the competition as there will be no atmosphere whatsoever.

Games against Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets, which were scheduled to be played this week, will have to be rescheduled while the Phoenix see out two weeks in quarantine.

Their two remaining home games will be staged behind closed doors in Sydney but it remains unclear when their next match will be, with the FFA set to release a new condensed fixture list in the coming days.

​"If you can't go anywhere and you can't do anything ... these are professional athletes who are used to training every day. Even on your days off most professional athletes would do something. I used to go on the bike or go for a little run or do something.

"They can't go out of the hotel for two weeks and then they're probably going to be asked to play two or three days after the isolation finishes because they've got to squeeze the games in.

"They'll have no lead-up into those games, which is probably going to lead to injuries. I don't think anybody has thought this through and it comes back to money."