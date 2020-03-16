Coronavirus: Nasa cancels Wanaka Airport launch of football stadium-sized scientific balloon

Nasa's football stadium-sized, helium-filled super pressure balloon (SPB) will no longer be launched in Otago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US$1.7 million scientific balloon was expected to launch from Wanaka Airport in mid-April and would run for about 100 days – floating at an altitude of 110,000 feet (33.5 kilometres) and sending back scientific data.

Nasa said in a statement on Monday that it was cancelling its 2020 campaign.

NASA/SUPPLIED

"Nasa recognises the uncertainty of the current situation with Covid-19 (coronavirus) and that one of the best means for being protective of its workforce is to practice social distancing.

"Nasa also recognises and respects the important measures the New Zealand Government is implementing to protect its citizens. Taken on the whole, Nasa has decided to cancel the campaign."

NASA/SUPPLIED The balloon is 532,000 cubic metres in size when fully inflated.

The cancellation comes a day after the Government cancelled Wanaka's popular biennial airshow Warbirds Over Wanaka.

The SPB launch was set to be the fourth from Wanaka since Nasa began balloon flight operations there in 2015.

Disaster struck in 2017 when a balloon sank to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean after a leak forced a controlled sea landing 12 days after launch.

NASA The 2017 super pressure balloon launch in Wanaka.

Many events across the country have been cancelled because of coronavirus, including the March 15 terror attack memorials in several cities, comedian Russell Brand's tour, and the Pasifika Festival in Auckland.

New Zealand's eighth case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday. The woman in her 30s from Denmark had arrived in Auckland on March 10 before flying to Christchurch and driving a rental car to Queenstown.

The Government has bought in severe travel restrictions that will require anyone entering the country from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days. People travelling from the Pacific Islands are exempt.