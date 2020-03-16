Coronavirus: NRL 'not high on list' as Australian PM Scott Morrison shuns funding plea

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Cronulla Sharks fan, has said making a grant to the NRL is 'not high on the list' of Government priorities during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says "the NRL is not high on the list" of funding priorities as the government responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NRL is facing the prospect of its cash reserves drying up in just three months if the premiership is called off, while ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys claims the game will lose more than $1 million for every weekend that crowds are locked out of stadiums.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has called on the NRL to suspend its season for two weeks amid coronavirus.

V'Landys has been vocal in urging the federal government to provide rugby league with emergency funding, stating the game may not survive without it. As Racing NSW chief executive, V'Landys presided over the equine influenza crisis in 2007, helping the sport receive a $235 million rescue package from the government.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coronavirus: Warriors CEO Cameron George addresses the media

READ MORE:

* NRL 'can survive without Warriors'

* Wolfpack players in 'self-isolation'

* Warriors 'should stay in Oz'

* League's tone-deaf cash grab

* Age no barrier for Marshall

* Players told Hiku to go home

Morrison is an avid league fan and is currently Cronulla's No.1 ticket holder. However, he told the Alan Jones Breakfast Show that the NRL wasn't currently a funding priority.

GETTY IMAGES Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys (R) has claimed the NRL would be in financial peril of matches are not able to be played during the coronavirus crisis.

"The NRL is not high on the list at the moment," Morrison told 2GB on Monday morning.

"Addressing the health issues, hospitals, ensuring we have health workers in place, aged care facilities, small business - making sure they have cash-flow support - and in particular casuals [is the priority]."

The NRL has given each of its clubs $425,000 in emergency funding, although it won't take long before the $30 million annual surplus it recently trumped dwindles away.

V'Landys reiterated that the very survival of the code was at risk.

"If our season is suspended or we can't play games, we still have a cost structure but we don't have the revenues," V'Landys told 2GB on Monday.

"Eventually your money runs out and that's why we're asking the federal government to make us a part of the $17 billion stimulus, because we contribute significantly to the Australian economy, especially in NSW and Queensland.

GETTY IMAGES Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith has called for the NRL to be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"If they don't look after us now they won't get their future revenues from taxes, etc that we pay. We employ directly and indirectly tens of thousands of people. We're an industry just as much as we are a sport.

"I'm hoping we're front and centre in some of these stimulus packages when the government announces them. We do have some cash reserves, but they won't last very long.

"We should have had a future fund at our disposal. I can't speak for people in the past but we'll be having them in the future, if we survive of course."

V'Landys confirmed the competition may have to proceed without the Warriors, who are considering returning to New Zealand after their round-two clash with Canberra.

"The people at the NRL are working countless hours and looking at every scenario and every possibility," he said. "That's one possibility, we might not have the Warriors in the competition. We need to be ready for it."

One option is for all NRL teams to be stationed in a remote location to minimise the risk of infection, with Townsville touted as a potential destination.

"It's in our table of options. We have a number of options we're looking at," V'Landys said.