Coronavirus: Government advises that all large events should be canned
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled because of fears of coronavirus.
This covered indoor and outdoor events, but not schools or universities, who would get more specific advice from the Ministry of Education.
More guidelines from ministers will follow for smaller events, such as weddings, and smaller venues such as gyms, movie theatres or places of worship.
Within the next month, about 107 events around the country were expecting more than 1000 attendees, she said. "Our job as a Government is to limit the potential spread of the virus to ensure the health of New Zealanders."
These would not be the only requirements on gatherings. Ardern said social distancing would be "the new normal" and people who hosted events such as weddings would also see detailed guidelines later in the week about how to host smaller events safely.
Cancelling the events would slow the spread of Covid-19, reducing the number of people infected and to protect those who are more vulnerable to severe illness, she said.
The new rules applied to "non-essential" events such as festivals, fairs, sporting, religious and cultural events. There was no time limit on the advice from the Government.
While it currently excluded schools and universities, the Ministry of Education would be working with those institutions to reduce gatherings with 500 students, as they were able to, she said.
Ardern acknowledged the restrictions could have a huge impact on the arts and culture industry but said it was necessary to keep people safe.
Auckland Writers Festival and Central District Field Days were immediately cancelled in response to the news.
On Sunday, Ardern indicated New Zealand would likely follow Taiwan in advising cancellation of crowded gatherings, which she said had been quite successful.
Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has advised against all non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks
On Monday, organisers of Wellington's annual Homegrown music festival postponed it indefinitely. It was due to be held on Saturday.
Ardern announced on Saturday everyone arriving in New Zealand would have to self isolate for 14 days.
Repeating several times during a press conference in Auckland that it was time to "go hard, and go early," Ardern signalled there would be additional announcements on mass gatherings.
What you need to know
- Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus. It spreads via droplets from the nose or mouth expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or exhales. To avoid infection, people should stay at least a metre away from someone who has, or may have, the virus.
- The viral incubation period, that is time between catching the virus and showing symptoms, ranges between 1-14 days.
- The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Some people become infected but don't develop symptoms or become unwell.
- To minimise the spread of infection, wash your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.
- People who have been in or transited through any country other than those in the Pacific islands or have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact. They should also register with Healthline (0800 358 5453).
- People who display symptoms should phone Healthline in the first instance - don't head straight to your doctor or medical centre.
