Coronavirus: How your favourite TV shows have been affected

Looking forward to catching up on your all your favourite TV shows if you're stuck at home for two weeks?

Unfortunately, new episodes could be in short supply, as concern around coronavirus has caused many popular shows to delay or halt production.

Here are just some of the shows which have been affected.

Netflix Stranger Things is one of Netflix's shows which have suspended production due to coronavirus.

CORONATION STREET AND EMMERDALE

Tabloids in the UK have been reporting that TV bosses for the popular soaps have held coronavirus "crisis talks", looking at the possibility of rationing episodes down to just two a week. But in a statement provided to Digital Spy, British broadcaster ITV said it was "confident" it was able to continue with its filming schedule.

LOVE ISLAND

The controversial reality show could also be in jeopardy, as filming was expected to start up again on the Spanish island of Majorca in the next few months, The Sun reports. While ITV has not commented, show insiders told the paper there would be a contingency plan if the virus was still a problem.

THE AMAZING RACE

Production of the 33rd season of the American show has been temporarily suspended, with CBS sending all staff and contestants home. Meanwhile The Amazing Race Australia is still set to begin production in June, though network Ten has confirmed it will follow a domestic route due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Elly Dassas/Hulu The Handmaid's Tale has shut down production of its eagerly anticipated fourth season.

SURVIVOR

CBS has announced it is delaying production on the 41st season of the American reality show, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji.

THE BACHELORETTE

​Filming for the upcoming season of the American version of the dating show has been put on hold, with incoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley saying on Instagram they were taking it "day by day and even hour by hour".

GREY'S ANATOMY

The beloved medical drama has shut down production of its 16th season for at least three weeks, CNN reports.

THE ELLEN SHOW Production of The Ellen Show has been halted until March 30.

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW

Ellen DeGeneres confirmed in a tweet her long-running show has suspended production until March 30.

THE WALKING DEAD

Production on the 11th season of the zombie show will be pushed back by three to four weeks, while spinoff Fear the Walking Dead which is already in production will halt for three weeks, Deadline reports.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE

The dystopian drama has shut down production of its eagerly anticipated fourth season, Deadline reports.

Diyah Pera, The CW Kiwi KJ Apa stars in Riverdale, which was suspended after a production member came into contact with the virus.

RIVERDALE

Production of the teen drama Riverdale, which stars Kiwi KJ Apa, had to be suspended after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the virus.

SUPERNATURAL

Production of the show's 15th and final season has been suspended with just a couple of weeks of filming left, Deadline reports.

NETFLIX SHOWS

The streaming giant has suspended production of all of its scripted TV shows and films in the US and Canada, including Stranger Things season four, Grace and Frankie season seven, and Russian Doll season two.

APPLE TV+ SHOWS

Apple TV has suspended all active filming of its original shows, including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, See starring Jason Momoa, and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

DISNEY+ SHOWS

Disney has already suspended production on all its live-action films, and now Marvel Studios has halted its upcoming Disney+ shows currently in production, including Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In a bid to placate fans, Disney has announced that it will make Frozen 2 available on the streaming service three months earlier than planned, offering families "some fun and joy during this challenging period".