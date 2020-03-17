Coronavirus: Families showing symptoms of Covid-19 say they couldn't get testing

A family visiting from Melbourne had to visit three medical centres when their son displayed possible coronavirus symptoms, before Middlemore ran the COVID-19 test

A woman claims New Zealand's health system has failed her family after delays in testing her son, who was displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Trudy Joseph, her husband and three children arrived back in Auckland from Melbourne on Thursday last week after a holiday.

About midday Sunday, 6-year-old Bentley started to show signs he was unwell. He had a temperature and a cough – two of the symptoms of coronavirus – and was also vomiting.

Joseph and her husband took him to East Care Accident and Medical in Botany, but were told they wouldn't be able to see anyone for four hours. They were advised to instead take Bentley to Counties Medical Integrated Health in Papakura.

However, that centre said it wasn't equipped to test for coronavirus and the family should instead go to Middlemore Hospital.

"A nurse came out to the carpark and took his temperature and she said she would have to go and speak to her superiors to see what to do," Joseph said.

"They finally came out 15 minutes later and they gave me a mask for my son."

Chris McKeen Trudy Joseph and her son Bentley were tested on Sunday for coronavirus and are living in self-isolation in Flat Bush while they await the results.

She said they were escorted to an isolation room in the children's ward, but weren't seen by a doctor until about three hours later.

"The doctor said he looked fine and didn't need to be tested. But I said he had the symptoms and I lost it.

"They said the Government hadn't given them the facilities and beds to handle this."

Both Joseph and her son were eventually tested for the coronavirus and are now in isolation waiting for the results.

Joseph said she couldn't believe how unprepared the three medical centres were to deal with potential cases of coronavirus.

Joseph said she plans to make a formal complaint to Middlemore Hospital.

Counties Medical business manager Karen French was unable to answer Stuff's questions about Joseph and her son.

French said Joseph should contact her directly with any complaints.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region District Health Boards said Northland, Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau DHBs had the "capacity, expertise and resources" to manage the current level of coronavirus cases.

"We strongly encourage any healthcare provider in the region who is concerned about their ability to manage potential Covid-19 cases to contact their parent organisation.

"No system is perfect and where individual patients have concerns about their care we recommend they raise these directly with the healthcare provider involved so they can be addressed."

HANNAH MARTIN/STUFF Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

CONCERNS TESTING NOT WIDESPREAD ENOUGH

Meanwhile, an Auckland man home sick with two other family members said he was turned away from testing as he had not been to an affected country or in touch with a confirmed case.

The Epsom man is in isolation with his wife and daughter who were experiencing a temperature, chills, shortness of breath, aches and "heavy, wet" feeling in their lungs – symptoms similar to that of Covid-19.

But despite being "fairly convinced we've got it" the man said health authorities did not want to test him.

The man and his family first became unwell on Sunday: "It hit with a bang".

He spent an hour and a half on the phone to Healthline on Monday, before being told to consult his GP.

He said a nurse at the practice later advised they were not taking swabs. It was discouraging symptomatic people from coming in, seeing people in their cars in a "full gown and mask".

The man said the family seldom got sick, let alone all at the same time.

Despite his concerns "we're not going to know", he said.

The Ministry of Health's clinical criteria for Covid-19 is fever greater than 38 degrees or any acute respiratory infection with at least one of the following symptoms: shortness or breath, cough, or sore throat with or without fever.

Only those with the above symptoms who had travelled to or from countries or areas of concern within 14 days of onset of illness, or were in close or casual contact with a suspect, probable or confirmed case of infection would be tested.

The Ministry was asked if it was concerned these parameters meant it was potentially missing cases, but did not respond to requests for comment.

CONCERT-GOER WORRIED ABOUT SYMPTOMS

Another Auckland man is in the dark about whether or not he has the virus.

The man, in his 30s, has had flu-like symptoms - including a "bad" cough, aches and a fever – over the past 10 days.

He developed symptoms about a week after attending the Tool concert, where a person who was later confirmed as having the virus also went.

Before getting sick the man had been going about life as usual, including flying to and from Queenstown for work.

"God knows how many people I've had contact with".

The Grey Lynn resident, who is now in self-isolation at home, said a nurse at his GP practice told him likely should be tested for the virus, but that he didn't meet the case definition.

The man said it "seemed ridiculous" he may have the virus, but could not be tested.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do. I just wish I knew."

He said he didn't think testing was being carried out widely enough, and worried the Government may not have the full picture of how many people were unwell.

As of Tuesday, 571 people had tested negative for Covid-19 across the country.