Scarfie party cancelled, Dunedin students warned to cut down their drinking

Otago University Students' Association president Caitlyn Barlow-Groom speaks to media ahead of the Hyde St Party in Dunedin in April.

Dunedin's infamous Hyde St party is over before it began and student revellers have been told to tone down their drinking to free-up health services.

The ticket-only party attracts several thousands costumed revellers each year, but coronavirus concerns have forced its cancellation

Otago University Students' Association events and venue operations manager Jason Schroeder had been awaiting Ministry of Health direction on mass gatherings.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF The 2018 Hyde St party in Dunedin featured this student wearing a copy of the infamous Devast8 tattoo.

That came on Monday afternoon, with the maximum 500 people limit effectively forcing the event to be cancelled.

READ MORE:

* Hyde St party veteran

* Costume rules relaxed

* Calls to end scarfie party

* CCTV watches notorious party street

* Dozens of shoes removed from powerlines

The Hyde St party is a staple of the student social calendar, attracting thousands of people who celebrate in the street or at various themed flats.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF Students dressed as former Dunedin resident David Bain at the 2018 Hyde St party.

Meanwhile, the University of Otago is dealing with a mumps outbreak in the city, with eight confirmed cases.

"We may yet need to prioritise this more dangerous Covid-19 virus work over this." university health head Margaret Perley said.

"That is the sort of situation we are in with our precious health resources."

The university urged students to reconsider plans to congregate in large groups and show social responsibility due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus is known to affect middle-aged to elderly people more than younger people, but that made it "dangerous".

"We don't want to be in a situation where we take this virus home to parents, grandparents and whānau, so I'm calling on our Otago student population to do the right thing and help us here," Perley said.

She urged students to curtail drinking – particularly during events such as St Patrick's Day on Tuesday – which could overload health services in the city.

"We are appealing to students' sense of social responsibility here. We don't want students and what they do now impacting on the welfare of some of our most exposed people – our elderly, their grandparents, parents and people with pre-existing health conditions. Let's all work together."

WHAT IS MUMPS?

Mumps is an infectious viral illness that can cause fever, soreness, swelling in the face and general malaise. Most people recover after a few weeks, but mumps can have serious complications.

The disease can cause inflammation of tissue surrounding the brain (meningitis), inflamed testicles or ovaries, and permanent deafness. It can also lead to infertility.

The primary sign of mumps is swollen salivary glands that cause the cheeks to puff out – the term "mumps" is an old expression for lumps or bumps within the cheeks.

Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches and pain while chewing or swallowing.

Two doses of MMR vaccine will protect more than 95 per cent of people from measles and rubella, and about 85 per cent of people from mumps. Protection against measles and rubella is long lasting but immunity to mumps can lessen over time.