Coronavirus: Family self-isolating after travelling for cancelled Miley Cyrus concert

International arrivals talk about how inconvenient and confusing the mandatory self-isolation is for them.

They went to Melbourne for Miley Cyrus, but the concert got cancelled. Now they're back in New Zealand and going into self-isolation.

Timaru woman Rachel Whyte and her daughters Millie, 18, and Roma, 20, were among those arriving in New Zealand from overseas just hours after the 1am deadline announced by the Government on Saturday.

All travellers entering New Zealand after 1am Monday, except those from the Pacific Islands, must self-isolate for two weeks, including New Zealanders returning from abroad.

Cyrus was headlining a bushfire charity relief concert, but the concert was cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic concerns.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

* Coronavirus: Deadline for self-isolating travellers pushed to 1am Monday

* Coronavirus: Everyone coming to New Zealand must isolate for 14 days, Prime Minister Ardern says

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

STEVEN WALTON/STUFF From left-to-right; Rachel Whyte with her daughters Millie, 18, and Roma, 20.

Rachel Whyte said missing the 1am deadline to avoid self-isolation was "frustrating". She wished authorities had helped to get Kiwis home, as she could not afford to upgrade to an earlier flight.

Whyte said the holiday was "horrible".

The family tried to go to Luna Park, a historic amusement park in Melbourne, but it was shut, she said. "Nothing was on, we couldn't go anywhere."

Arriving back in New Zealand on Monday, Whyte was wondering what would happen with her husband, who lives in the same house, but did not travel overseas.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Miley Cyrus' was to be headlining a now cancelled charity concert in Melbourne.

A booklet given to travellers as they entered New Zealand, seen by Stuff, said family members living in the same house who had not travelled "should minimise close contact", which meant staying more than 2 metres apart.

"The other household residents do not need to self-isolate provided these precautions are followed," the booklet said.

Whyte – who works at a local freezing works, cannot work from home and has no sick leave owing – wanted the Government to help out financially.

STEVEN WALTON/STUFF Cianna Schult says she feels much safer in New Zealand than Europe, where there are more confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"It's going to be blimmin' hard for a wee while," she said.

Nine international flights arrived in Christchurch on Monday, after the 1am deadline for self-isolation.

An airport spokeswoman said they had expected about 2000 international passengers on Monday.

Arriving travellers Stuff spoke to were mostly relaxed about self-isolation.

Dave Dannenberg arrived from Sydney after travelling to the United States, South Africa and Dubai.

STEVEN WALTON/STUFF Dave Dannenberg arrived back in Christchurch on Monday and intends to play video games and work from home during his isolation.

He said he still had to check with his employer and figure out his isolation plans, but intended to stay home, play video games and get some work done.

Dannenberg described the Government's isolation instructions as "pretty straightforward" and said the feeling of doing it was "surreal".

"I wish I didn't have to do it, but I understand why," he said.

Cianna Schult, who'd travelled from Germany to visit her boyfriend in Christchurch, said she was feeling "a little bit sad [about isolation] but it's OK, like if we want to protect the country we have to, so that's fine".

She said she understood the isolation rules and thought it was the "perfect decision" to continue to let people come into the country.

"Honestly, I live in Europe, like in Europe there are way more cases, so I feel way more safe here than in Hamburg."

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Saturday press conference where she announced travel restrictions that went into effect on Monday.