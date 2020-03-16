Hundreds of Christchurch events could be cancelled

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel talks with Stuff about Covid-19 and how the region will deal with it.

Hundreds of sports events, trade shows, exhibitions and concerts could be cancelled or postponed across Christchurch as the Government looks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

The news has led to the postponement of the City to Surf fun run on Sunday, which was expected to attract 12,000 people, and Saturday's Le Race cycling event from Christchurch to Akaroa has also been postponed.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Super Rugby games at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium have been postponed along with other events expected to attract 500 or more people.

Super Rugby games and the one-day cricket international between the Black Caps and Australia on March 29 had already been postponed and a Russell Brand show on Tuesday night and the Soweto Gospel Choir at the Town Hall on March 28 have been cancelled. The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra podium series at the Town Hall on Friday has been postponed to May.

Christchurch's annual garden festival Grow Ō Tautahi at the city's botanic gardens this weekend is being scaled back. Organisers have now cancelled Friday's opening event and all programme events that would have been run inside. The exhibition gardens and outdoor exhibits had already been put together and would continue as planned.

LIZ MCDONALD/STUFF Several events at the Christchurch Town Hall are expected to be cancelled or postponed as the country tries to lessen the impact of coronavirus.

Christchurch was planning to host 113 events with more than 1000 participants between now and September, according to figures provided by promotional and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ. Some 46 of those events were scheduled to be held before the end of April, including the city library book sale on March 27 and 28, the Woolston Gala on March 28 and the New Zealand Industry Trucking Show at the Canterbury Agricultural Park this weekend. ChristchurchNZ said 15,000 people were expected to attend the truck show.

It was not yet known how many events with more than 500 people were planned, but it was expected to be a significant number because it would include medium-scale community events and possibly big church gatherings.

Ardern did not say when the ban would end.

PHOTOSPORT A Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia on March 29 has been postponed.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Jo Norris said the Government's move was a prudent step, and she urged organisers to err on the side of caution when deciding whether to run an event.

"Our advice to people in the events industry is to take this seriously. We have one opportunity to slow this down."

Norris said the cancellations would have a significant economic impact on the region, but ChristchurchNZ had yet to quantify exactly how much it was expected to hurt the region financially. It was predicted the 113 events would attract 385,000 people.

"We are expecting a significant impact on a range of sectors, tourism and hospitality, the primary sector, exporters and manufacturers."

Christchurch City Council-owned events company Vbase was also likely to take a significant hit.

Vbase event deliver and operations head Chris Mintern​ said his team would be calling event organisers on Tuesday to find out their plans.

Ki Price Russell Brand's show in Christchurch on Tuesday night has been cancelled.

"There will be a lot of events cancelled. There will be a significant impact on the business."

Vbase runs events from Orangetheory Stadium, Hagley Oval, Horncastle Arena, the Christchurch Town Hall and a conference centre at Wigram Airforce Museum.

Mintern said during a busy weekend when all venues were in use, Vbase would employ up to 400 staff.

Other events coming up that could be affected include Tina Simply the Best at Isaac Theatre Royal on Saturday, The Food Show at Horncastle Arena on April 3 to 5, and the Showbiz performance of My Fair Lady at Isaac Theatre Royal on April 3 to 18.

Meanwhile, the Christchurch City Council said it was closely monitoring the situation and awaiting advice from the Ministry of Health before making decisions on its facilities and events.

"This is a quickly-evolving situation so we can't put a timeframe on when these decisions will be made, but contingencies are in place should we be required to act," citizens and community general manager Mary Richardson said.

She said the council had already increased hand sanitisers across all facilities and advised staff on appropriate cleaning protocols for things such as computer equipment that is in use by members of the public.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said every resident needed to take the virus seriously. People needed to help stop the spread of the virus, even it was as simple as washing their hands thoroughly and regularly.