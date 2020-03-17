Coronavirus: Retired engineer cancels 80th birthday party as family unable to travel to NZ

John and Margaret Patterson were hoping to celebrate John's 80th, with their son, Michael, who lived in Johannesburg, and who they have not seen for 10 years.

It has been a decade since retired New Plymouth engineer John Patterson last saw his son.

Now their reunion will have to wait another year after plans to celebrate Patterson's 80th birthday with his family on Saturday were ended by the 14-day self isolation protocols in place during the coronavirus Covid19 pandemic.

Irish-born Patterson, who has lived in New Zealand with his wife Margaret for 23 years, turned 80 in January and decided to belatedly celebrate the occasion at his home together with his son Michael, a Johannesburg lawyer, and daughter Fiona, a clinical psychologist working in Abu Dhabi.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF John and Margaret Patterson have had to cancel birthday celebrations as their family are not able to fly here from overseas.

The Pattersons had not seen their son for 10 years, and their daughter for two.

A nephew living in Oamaru, who the couple had never met at all, had also been invited to the gathering.

Patterson made the international and domestic airline bookings, with both his son and daughter due to arrive in New Zealand this week.

But the plans went askew following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement on Saturday to require all travellers entering New Zealand from 1am on Monday, March 16, to self isolate for 14 days.

It caused a frantic ring around late on Saturday night, to Air New Zealand to cancel internal flights from Auckland to New Plymouth for his son and daughter, and to Qantas to cancel his son's international tickets from South Africa, Patterson said.

All the bookings had been made online but cancelling involved time-consuming phone calls at midnight to a Qantas 0800 number, and small fare penalties on Air New Zealand, he said.

"I rang Qantas at midnight thinking there would be less a wait and was finally answered after four hours and 12 minutes," he said.

In all the cancellations on both airlines have cost him "around $1000," he said.

"We're old enough to understand life will throw a few curve balls but the Prime Minister's announcement scuppered our plans," he said.

"It would have been nice to see Michael but when there is a pandemic the outcomes are exponential.

Daughter Fiona works in the health service in Abu Dhabi where holiday leave has been suspended for all government workers.

She had received a full refund from Etihad for her flights, he said.

Though it was to be a "very small affair to say hello" at a nearby restaurant, the couple are now resigned to putting further celebrations on hold until Margaret turns 80 next year.