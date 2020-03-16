Prime Minister says economic impact of Coronavirus could be greater than global financial crisis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says people who refuse to self-isolate will be deported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the economic impact of coronavirus could exceed that of the global financial crisis, according to Treasury advice.

Asked if this meant a recession was imminent, Ardern said that was the logical suggestion from Treasury.

"Based on that advice - because the GFC led to a recession - that is the suggestion from Treasury," Ardern said.

"We know that the significant effect that this global outbreak that is having on the global economy is having an effect here too," she said.

The Government will add more detail to their forecasts when it unveils its economic response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, although it's not yet known how detailed those forecasts will be.

New Zealand entered recession in 2008 as the GFC dragged down global growth. New Zealand's economy shrank 3.3 per cent over five continuous quarters during the recession, beginning in March 2008.

The Government will be hoping to avoid a similar contraction by unleashing vast amounts of additional spending, which will be unveiled tomorrow.

The Reserve Bank came to the aid of the Government today, slashing the official cash rate to just 0.25, down from 1.

The major banks are also picking New Zealand will slide into recession this year as the economic effects of the virus continue to batter the country.

BNZ economist Stephen Toplis said the impact of the Government's border measures will have the effect of knocking about 6.0 per cent off GDP, although this will be offset by the fact there will be no tourist outflows either, leaving a net negative effect of 2 percentage points on GDP.