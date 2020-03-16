Coronavirus: No update on regional Covid-19 isolations

Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the total number of people with coronavirus in New Zealand remained at eight confirmed and two probable cases as at Monday afternoon.

No updates will be provided on the two people in isolation for Covid-19 in Nelson unless they test positive, the Ministry of Health says.

It will only provide information on cases where there had been positive test or diagnosis and wouldn't provide regional information on individuals being tested.

Nelson Marlborough Health confirmed on Friday that two people were in isolation, under surveillance and receiving support from the Public Health Service.

It was said at the time one had symptoms at a "low level", while the other did not currently have any symptoms.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: A global pandemic, 8 positive tests in NZ - What you need to know

* Coronavirus: Travellers landing in New Zealand after isolation deadline 'in limbo'

* Coronavirus: Thermometer sales running hot, shortage in stores and online

* Coronavirus: Answers to the top five questions

They were first isolated on March 12 and their isolation period would end on March 26.

These two people are different from the two passengers who self-isolated on February 27, after travelling on the Emirates EK450 flight from Dubai to Auckland the day before, the same flight as the country's first case of Covid-19.

Their isolation period ended on March 12 and they were cleared having shown no symptoms of the virus.

Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand's total number of people with coronavirus on Monday remained the same with no new cases reported.

"The tally remains the same, eight confirmed and two probable cases."

The Australian man who was visiting Wellington remained symptom-free. He has moved from the hotel he was staying in and is now in self-isolation with two family members.

The public health unit would release the places he attended need be, he said. Wellington cafe Milk Crate has confirmed the man visited on Saturday.

New Zealand's eighth case, a Danish woman in Queenstown, had been discharged from hospital and was recovering in self-isolation.

The latest information on testing can be found on the Ministry of Health website.