Coronavirus: RNZ Morning Report host Susie Ferguson is 'home studio ready'

Susie Ferguson is ready to broadcast the Morning Report from home.

Radio New Zealand presenter Susie Ferguson is sacrificing all the towels in her house to bring us the morning news.

The Morning Report host has created her own "home studio" in case she has to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, and shared a photo of the unconventional set-up with her Twitter followers.

The photo showed a laptop and microphone surrounded by towels which had been deployed to help soundproof the space.

"You might hear my kids getting ready for the day. Also, all the towels are now in use. That's right, radio's a glamorous business," the presenter wrote.

The idea of Ferguson broadcasting from home delighted listeners, with one daring her to get one of her children to "make the bird noise" and another asking if her dog could give a daily report.

Others made reference to the infamous "BBC Dad" incident when Korea expert Robert Kelly was interrupted by his children during a live interview conducted from his home office.

Radio New Zealand spokesman John Barr said as the designated Civil Defence Lifeline Utility radio broadcaster, RNZ has a statutory duty to ensure that it can function during an emergency.

The broadcaster's emergency planning was designed to ensure that core services could be maintained at all times.

"As part of this preparation, several of our presentation staff have been set up with equipment that allows them to broadcast from small home studios if required," he said.

He noted that Ferguson's set-up was "preparations at this stage".