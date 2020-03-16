ANZ Premiership: Waikato-BOP Magic beat Southern Steel in empty arena

CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT Magic midcourter Whitney Souness passes during their win over the Steel.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have beaten the Southern Steel 54-48 in an ANZ Premiership match played in front of empty stands.

Netball New Zealand made the decision to shut the public out of Monday night's fixture at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin at late notice, as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced late on Monday afternoon that it would be advising that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled, just hours before the start of the last match of the ANZ Premiership's opening round.

It remains to be seen whether Netball NZ will move forward looking to play behind closed doors for as long as possible, or if it will bring the competition to a halt.

READ MORE:

* Crusaders' $700k loss a grim warning

* Phoenix must play, but can't train

* Moffett: Rugby must dig deep

* Kiwi basketballers return home

Across the Tasman, where the prevalence of Covid-19 is far greater, AFL, football, and rugby league have all signalled their intention to do so, knowing it will only take one positive test at a club for those plans to fall apart, as happened with the NBA in the United States.

The Magic had to hold tough to grind out a win on the road on Monday, holding off a second-half fightback from Steel.

The visitors opened up a lead in the first quarter, with their new defensive combination of Erena Mikaere and Holly Fowler making a strong start.

Their lead grew to seven goals at its highest point, with two minutes to play in the opening quarter, but by halftime, the Steel had cut the margin to three.

Four minutes into the third quarter, the hosts had taken the lead, going on a five-goal run, but the Magic responded to take a two-goal buffer into the final period.

Early in the fourth quarter, they pushed the margin back out to five goals, and from there they were largely untroubled.

Kelsey McPhee made 35 of her 43 attempts for the Magic, while Jennifer O'Connell was less efficient for the Steel, also scoring 35 goals, but from 50 attempts.

CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT Magic captain Sam Winders and Steel captain Gina Crampton at the coin toss.

​ANZ Premiership, round one

Waikato-BOP Magic 54 (Kelsey McPhee 35/43, Abigail Latu-Meafou 19/27) Southern Steel 48 (Jennifer O'Connell 35/50, Kalifa McCollin 9/12, Georgia Heffernan 4/6).

Q1: 14-10; HT: 27-24; Q3: 39-37.

Points (games played): Pulse 2 (1), Magic 2 (1), Mystics 2 (1), Stars 1 (1), Steel 0 (1), Pulse 0 (1).