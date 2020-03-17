Crowd restrictions mean small businesses are feeling the pinch

Raptor Naturals co-owner Dan Boyd dismantles his stand following the cancellation of the Central District Field Days.

Small businesses and community groups are feeling the pinch amid a nationwide crackdown on coronavirus.

The Government has banned events of more than 500 people to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus, a measure that will hit an already bruised economy after sweeping travel restrictions last week.

A gigantic wage subsidy to keep Kiwis employed is at the centre of a $12.1 billion economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest peacetime Government spend in history.

Early advice from the Treasury indicated the impact of coronavirus could exceed the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Raptor Naturals relies on big events for 30 per cent of revenue.

Among those affected are small businesses relying on weekly markets and events for exposure.

Herbs and spices supplier Raptor Naturals relies on sales from big events for 30 per cent of its revenue.

Co-owner Dan Boyd said the business attended about 50 shows each year and had been rocked by the cancellation of the Central District Field Days and other significant shows.

The field days, scheduled to run from Thursday to Saturday, would have included more than 600 stands and event sales could have gained revenue of more than $40 million.

It was unlikely the business would be able to sell its extra stock.

"It's honestly devastating and, depending on how long the restrictions stay in place, may mean the end of the business," Boyd said.

"Just a few days ago everything was fine. Now exports have dried up and, if there are no shows in the next six months, how can we sell and pay bills?"

Boyd said the company had contracts with Mitre 10 and New World, but travel restrictions had stopped it from sending and receiving overseas shipments.

Boyd also fielded a call from a supermarket chain on Tuesday to cancel taste-testing demonstrations amid fears for public health.

Boyd's partner, Rachael Royce, started the business when she discovered her mum had late-stage ovarian cancer.

She wanted her mum to be there for the birth of her first grandchild, so she spent hours researching how to keep her mother healthy while undergoing cancer treatment.

She created herbs and spices without preservatives or artificial ingredients and, 18 months ago, turned it into a budding commercial enterprise.