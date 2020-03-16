Coronavirus: Hotel offers stays as low as $1 to people affected by travel restrictions

A hotel is offering people who have been forced to cancel their holidays because of coronavirus a "pay what you can afford" three-night getaway in Wellington.

Park Hotel, spanning Lambton Quay and The Terrace, is offering 90 weekend room nights between March 20 and August 31.

A Park Hotel spokesperson said "there will be a lot of disappointed Wellingtonians who have saved up for a long time for their dream holiday, and may have had to make the difficult decision to cancel and forgo a refund".

The minimum price was $1 per night and bookings would be open from Monday until all 90 weekend room nights were all taken.

READ MORE:

* Hotel industry having a change of heart as businesses become more sustainable

* Developer uses excess Wellington office space to capitalise on growing visitors

* Coronavirus: Kiwis cancel and change travel plans amid outbreak fears

* Your rights as a traveller when flights are cancelled



"We wanted to put something out there that didn't mean double jeopardy for people with no holiday and no refund. We acknowledge it's not the same as going overseas, but it's our little bit to reach out."

The spokesperson was confident people would be sincere and genuine in taking up the offer and paying what they could afford with some of the stock ring-fenced for public sector workers and other groups who may be affected.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Park Hotel is offering a Wellington getaway to people whose travel plans have been cancelled by coronavirus travel restrictions. The minimum price is $1 per night (file photo).

"If you are a member of the PSA, get in touch with them as we have set aside a number especially for your members and will be reaching out."

Park Hotel had been checking and observing all Ministry of Health guidelines regarding hotels for the past few weeks.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Guests will get free use of gym Les Mills and e-bicycles to get around the city.

Guests will get free use of gym Les Mills and e-bicycles to get around the city.

The four-star hotel was formerly an office building which was refitted in 2016. It has two restaurants and an on-site gallery.

New Zealanders have been cancelling their travel plans in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Research by Opinion Compare found that one in five of 858 people surveyed had cancelled or changed their travel plans because of the outbreak.

Seventy per cent were worried that the virus would affect the state of the economy in the next six to 12 months.

Major international events, such as the Formula One in Australia and the NBA basketball series in the US, have been cancelled or deferred.