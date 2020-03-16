Coronavirus: Two people being assessed for coronavirus after arriving at Wellington Airport

Health authorities are assessing two people who arrived at Wellington Airport on Monday with "flu like symptoms", sparking concerns the passengers may have coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the two people arrived on Monday afternoon on separate flights.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Two people are being assessed by health officials after arriving in Wellington with flu like symptoms

One flew direct to Wellington from Sydney, the other from New York, via Los Angeles and Sydney.

She was unable to comment further on the situation.

Both passengers will have to self-isolate for two weeks due to government requirements.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said he was unable to comment.

The Ministry would provide daily updates on the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.