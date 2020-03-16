Coronavirus: Crusaders boss hopes NZ games a reality amid Super Rugby chaos

CEO Colin Mansbridge hopes one of the "15 or 20" scenarios pitched around on Monday could limit the damage to the Crusaders' balance sheet in the wake of Super Rugby being shut down.

Sanzaar had little option but to call a halt to Super Rugby due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing NZ Rugby and its five clubs to find ways for teams to continue playing in New Zealand over the coming months.

1 NEWS The players, returning from Argentina, won’t be able to participate in any team trainings as they follow the Government’s new requirements.

When the earthquakes in February 2011 damaged Lancaster Park beyond repair the Crusaders had to play all their games on the road, hosting fixtures in London, Napier, Timaru and Nelson.

At the end of the season the club posted a $700,000 loss, a figure that could have been worse had they not received a $165,000 payment from Sanzaar for making the final against the Reds in Brisbane, before returning to the black in 2012 after the new stadium in Addington was built and business interruption insurance was paid out.

READ MORE:

* What next for Super Rugby?

* Razor: Sanzaar must be creative

* How life will change for Highlanders

* Kiwi derby option 'realistic': Nichol

While most insurance companies don't generally cover pandemics and events of this nature, the Crusaders are taking the stance that it's standard practice for insurers to be conservative and are in the process of reviewing their contracts.

GETTY IMAGES The chances of the Crusaders getting the chance to host a Super Rugby final against a foreign opponent are remote, at best, in 2020.

Mansbridge said it was inevitable the club would be smacked in the pocket in the wake of the pandemic.

Ticket sales usually contribute to the bulk of the club's income, and without bums on seats all clubs face losses.

Mansbridge hopes the New Zealand clubs can collectively find a way to limit the damage.

"For everybody in New Zealand this is going to have some sort of financial impact, there is absolutely no doubt about that," Mansbridge said.

"We are looking at some mitigating strategies and depending on the tenure, or how long this lasts, that will have a variable impact.

"We have been through a number of scenarios today, probably 15 or 20 and we think many of them are manageable.

"We will wait to see what Sanzaar and NZ Rugby deliver, and we have other plans we could put in place."

Sanzaar boss Andy Marinos said that if the competition stalls for longer than five weeks, it will have to be scrapped because of time constraints.

Mansbridge said he was still quietly optimistic games will be played in 2020.

"It is still, theoretically, possible to play games. But unlikely to be in front of very large crowds, of course.

"I think there would be a reluctance to engage with teams that come through the border; that would be very, very difficult."

STUFF The mullet has gone from being the territory of 70s glam rockers to today's Kiwi rugby players.

While the Highlanders have been forced to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation following their return from Argentina, the Crusaders players can still train in their facilities and it seems likely many will play for their clubs to keep match-fit.

Mansbridge said it was difficult to plan ahead with everything being so fluid.

"I am slightly nervous every hour that you move down the track, something changes.

"The key thing for me, is that when you think back to the earthquakes (in 2011), you think how important it was that the Crusaders played in those days.

"It was very important for the community. I think rugby still hold a special place in the hearts and minds of New Zealand."

He said it was too soon to say whether the Crusaders' 3200 season ticket holders would get a refund.

"They are paramount in our thinking. We haven't made final decisions about 2020 yet, whether they will be involved or not is still to be seen.

"In summary, I hope there is some sort of sport in New Zealand to keep people inspired and excited about something. And hopefully that's footy."







