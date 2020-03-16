Coronavirus: Community rugby in Australia shut down until May at the earliest

All community rugby has been put on hold until the first week of May in Australia, effectively immediately.

Club rugby around the country will be postponed until at least the start of May due to the coronavirus outbreak as Rugby Australia continues working on plans to keep its Super Rugby teams playing.

The nationwide postponement of juniors, subdistricts, women's and premier club rugby is effective immediately until Saturday May 2. It was announced after unanimous agreement from all state and territory unions.

School rugby competitions are not run by the state unions nor included in Monday's agreement.

The final two games of the Super W competition will go ahead as planned, behind closed doors.

The call was made at the recommendation of RA's chief medical officer Warren McDonald, a statement said.

"This recommendation covers rugby matches, rugby training and face-to-face rugby education courses. Although this decision has not been made lightly, it has been made with the interests of the participants, families and the broader community as the priority," RA said.

"In arriving at this decision, Rugby Australia and the member unions have considered public health information and the advice of [McDonald]. The group acknowledges that this decision is a more conservative approach then has currently been recommended by the Australian, state and territory governments.

"However, it has been made to provide clarity to the rugby community in a challenging and disruptive time."

The announcement leaves a potential window for competitions to be played between May and September.

"Rugby Australia and the member unions are fully committed to supporting the game through this difficult time and the decision will allow for six weeks of planning to deliver a modified season which will commence, at this stage, at the beginning of May.

"The modified season will vary at a local level to best support the needs of our local Rugby communities."

RA also noted the shutdown did not cover the operation of non-rugby related activities of clubs, including clubhouse bars. "Government advice should continue to be followed in this regard," the organisation said.