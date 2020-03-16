Coronavirus: NZSO looks to livestreaming to keep the music playing during gathering ban

PM Jacinda Ardern says all mass gatherings to be cancelled in bid to prevent coronavirus spread.

The ban on large gatherings in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated moves by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to start live streaming performances.

While the Government move to stop gatherings of more than 500 people means the NZSO has had to suspend public performances for at least the next six weeks, the show will go on.

Instead of playing to packed concert halls, the orchestra will be performing for an audience listening on the radio, or watching on their device.

It has not yet been decided whether the music played at performances while the ban is in place will be the same as the music that had been planned.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven in te reo Māori

​* Coronavirus: Government advises that all large events should be canned

* RNZ shelves proposal to change Concert following backlash

NZSO publicist Tom Cardy said the orchestra was also working to reschedule the planned concerts to be played before audiences later this year and possibly into 2021.

Daniel Rose The NZSO has had to suspend planned concerts at least until the end of April. It aims to fill the gap with broadcast and live streamed performances.

The NZSO had not livestreamed a performance before, but doing so had been a medium term strategy, Cardy said. "Live streaming is definitely an important element of the future for the NZSO. It's getting more access for everyone to the orchestra."

The orchestra had been expecting a ban for the past few weeks and so had used that time to think through how to provide music when the audience could not be at the venue.

It was hoped that the times of the performances to be broadcast and live streamed during the ban would be announced in the next few weeks. Some of the performances could be delayed, Cardy said.

A venue for the performances was still being sought. "It quite possibly could be a concert hall ,,, and it may be a case of us literally performing, there will be no audience, but we will be broadcasting that performance."

NZSO interim chief executive Peter Biggs said the orchestra was working with RNZ to make the broadcasts and live streaming on multiple platforms happen.

"In extraordinary circumstances such as this, music becomes even more important for people. They still need it in their lives," Biggs said.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said RNZ would work with the orchestra to broadcast live and recorded performances.

The suspended concerts were to have been in Christchurch and Dunedin on March 20 and 21, Wellington and Auckland on April 3 and 4 and April 18 and 21, and Tauranga, Hamilton and Napier from April 22-24.

NZSO said subscribers would be contacted to discuss ticket options. All other ticket holders should contact the ticketing agency they bought their tickets from.