Coronavirus: How to work from home with kids during self isolation

Working from home is great if it's your choice but what if it's a global pandemic that has forced you and your kids to self-isolate?

What if daycares are soon closed and schools are shut and you have to keep your children safe and happy while also paying the bills?

Covid-19 has hit the world like a ton of bricks, killing the most vulnerable, grounding airlines and crashing stock markets.

Schools overseas have already been closed and there are rumblings about the possibility of future closures here.

It may all sound a bit apocalyptic but this new virus has brought with it some unprecedented times and unprecedented measures.

Even if schools don't close, you might find yourself having to isolate your family in the case of exposure.

I already work from home and it's a juggle at the best of times. But with some careful management and realistic expectations of work/life balance, it can work well.

On paper it sounds like a dream. Give up the stressful and long commute, hang out with your pets all day and make lunch in your own kitchen.

That half hour commute each way can be an absolute mood killer and I personally didn't notice how exhausting it was until after I stopped doing it. It was like being given the gift of time. Plus think of all the germs you'll avoid by not sitting on the bus this winter.

Even before Covid-19 put millions into self-isolation or quarantine, employers were seeing the benefits of encouraging flexi-working among their staff.

But when you add kids into the mix as well, then you're dealing with a whole new ball game. Kids want your immediate and urgent attention at all times and will not take no for an answer.

If they're preschool age, the one day you have an important conference call is the one day they'll choose not to have their nap.

Or they'll give you some very precious quiet time at the expense of some colouring in on your newly painted walls.

Unsplash Make sure you set a routine around working from home that keeps the kids out of your hair to get things done.

But learning to juggle it all from the safety of our own homes may soon be the new normal. Here are some lessons I've learnt over the years from working from home with kids:

BE HONEST WITH YOUR BOSS

You need to have realistic expectations of how much you can get done with your kids around and be honest with your employer. You might need to catch up on the weekends or in the evenings if you fall behind. Your boss should know that you might not always be able to answer the phone but they should also be secure in the knowledge that you will get the work done. I found myself building up goodwill with my employer where I could so that working from home was not seen as a burden. If you are self-isolating for just a few weeks then you might find your employer is more lenient but if it turns into a longer term thing then that goodwill will be invaluable down the track.

ROUTINES ARE KING

Kids need routines and if you have work to do then so do you. If your kids are young and you know they will be napping at a certain time then that will be when you can schedule phone calls or work that you really need to focus on. With older kids, routines can help minimise their screen time and have them helping out a bit around the house.

A LITTLE QUALITY TIME GOES A LONG WAY

Spend a bit of one-on-one time with your kids before you start your work day or take them to the park after you have finished your shift. Take a break during the day for a dance party, read some books and get them involved in making dinner. A bit of attention just for them will keep them happy, and help you beat any mental blocks you might have.

FIGHT THE DISTRACTIONS

Don't spend time you're supposed to be working tidying up the house or making dinner. If you get a bit of quiet reprieve while the kids watch a movie or do their homework then that's the time you need to capitalise on to get your work done. The housework can wait until after your work day.

WORK OUTSIDE WORK HOURS

One thing I've learnt with working from home is that work/life balance doesn't really exist. You put the kids to bed and sit down to work in the evenings, you answer your emails on the weekends and you type away late into the night. If these are things that bother you then be sure to put in place some boundaries so you have dedicated work time, dedicated family time and dedicated leisure time.

DO WHATEVER WORKS

A global pandemic is not something that happens every year thankfully. If screen time is keeping your kids happy or they need an extra sugary snack to sit still and read a book and that helps you get some work done, then don't overthink it or feel guilty. You need to work to pay the bills and your kids need some chill out time too.