Coronavirus: Sonny Bill Williams 'fine and well' as Super League shuts down

GEORGE WOOD/GETTY IMAGES Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams says he and his family are fine despite the club being on coronavirus alert.

Sonny Bill Williams has reassured followers that he and his family are "fine and well" as Super League responds to the coronavirus threat by suspending play until April.

Williams' Toronto Wolfpack club went into lockdown mode after four players reported possible mild coronavirus symptoms on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The Leeds Rhinos club had earlier cancelled their trip to France for a match against the Catalans Dragons after a player reported feeling unwell.

Williams took to Twitter to say he was not affected.

"Been inundated with questions about health. Alhamdullilah we are fine and well atm [at the moment]," said Williams, who has his wife and four children with him in England. "Hold your close ones tight my friends."

Super League was one of the few sports in Britain to continue last weekend, and has yet to make a decision on its immediate future.

But organisers have now suspended the competition until April in response to the British government's updated advice on limiting social contact and mass gatherings.

In a joint statement, Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone and Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said the suspension presents ``significant financial and commercial implications for rugby league, which will be further considered during the period of suspension."

That should satisfy Williams, who had expressed hope in a tweet that "God willing the authorities lead by example and put the fans/staff and players health first."

In a third social media post, the former All Black said: "May the most high heal those who have the Coronavirus and ease people's anxiousness & fear."

Toronto promptly went into lockdown mode after the four players reported feeling unwell, and later said in a statement that the club train in an environment where we interact with students and members of the public and and we vehemently do not want to act as a possible vector for Covid-19, which is why we have taken this immediate action."

GETTY IMAGES Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott, pictured with Sonny Bill Williams, cancelled training after four players experienced mild possible Covid-19 symptoms.

The English Rugby Football League (RFL), which runs Super League, met with the 12 clubs on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

After the meeting, a statement was issued confirming all major rugby league in England is off until April 3.

Rimmer and Super League chief executive Robert Elstone issued a statement saying they were complying with Government directions.

"These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for Rugby League, which will be further considered during the period of suspension.

"Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada and France, particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures.

"Player welfare and maintaining the integrity of the competition are key concerns moving forward. Equally our responsibilities to Rugby League communities remain front of mind for all of us.

"The whole country is facing major challenges – and the support of our fans, partners and stakeholders is needed now more than ever before."