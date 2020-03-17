Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus after attending Wembley event

Luther actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba was at a youth empowerment event in London on March 4 attended by the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He posed for photos with Sophie Trudeau, who's now tested positive for coronavirus.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," he posted on Twitter.

"I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing," he said.

He ended the message with "No panic."

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was also at the event and posed for pictures.