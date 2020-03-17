Princess Beatrice's wedding hits another stumbling block as a result of coronavirus

This story was originally published by Now to Love and is republished with permission.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding has hit another stumbling block, this time as a result of coronavirus.

The Telegraph has reported that the guest list could be under scrutiny in light of the virus outbreak, which has spread across the globe and now been declared by the World Health Organisation to be a pandemic.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comes from the Lombardy region of northern Italy which was the first to quarantine 16 million people. The quarantine has now been expanded to the entire country.

"The coronavirus has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works. Although there's no suggestion that Italy will remain in lockdown until the end of May, obviously the whole thing does cast doubt over the guest list," a source told The Telegraph.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Telegraph that Mozzi only has "distant relatives" in Italy.

However, with travel bans looming there were also concerns about guests flying in from other parts of the world too. How many guests would no longer be able to attend?

David M Benett/GETTY IMAGES It hasn't been an easy ride for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the eldest York sister, it's been one hurdle after another.

After announcing her engagement to 'Edo' in September last year she then had to postpone the announcement of their wedding date twice.

Beatrice was reportedly forced to put off announcing her wedding date after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shock announcement in January that they would be stepping back as members of the Royal Family.

Then, as reported by The Sun, Beatrice and her 36-year-old property investor fiancé had to hold off revealing their wedding details for a second time after Prince Andrew's relationship with sex offender Jeffery Epstein was again put under the spotlight.

Beatrice was said to be furious.

Unlike her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who enjoyed a large and lavish affair when she married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor in October 2018, Beatrice has opted for a smaller and more private ceremony, with the nuptials set to take place at the Chapel Royal at St James Palace in London on May 29.

A close friend told The Daily Mail that Beatrice felt the lack of pomp was fitting in their circumstances. Edoardo's ex-fiancée, Dara Huang is invited to the wedding along with her and Edoardo's two-year-old son Wolfie, who will be his father's best man.

"Edo has a child, there's the situation with his ex, and Beatrice might just feel something more low-key might be more fitting," the friend said.

Perhaps the event will now be even more private than Beatrice could have imagined.