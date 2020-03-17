Coronavirus: Maadi Cup and other sporting events cancelled due to Covid-19

The Timaru Boys' High School under-18 novice coxed quad sculls, affected by the suspension of the Maadi Cup. From left, Ben Goldingham, Ethan Seyb, Ryan Caldwell, James Patterson.,(Coxswain Joshua Bartlett just out of frame).

A large group of South Canterbury rowers are among athletes devastated by the cancellation of events because of the threat of Covid-19.

The week-long 2020 Aon Maadi Cup secondary schools championships was to have been held at Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel from March 30 but became one of the big victims of School Sport New Zealand's decision to suspended all events on its calendar after the Ministry of Health advised against gatherings of more than 500 people to prevent the spread of the virus. The decision will be reviewed on April 6.

Over 50 rowers from high schools in South Canterbury along with nearly 2000 others from around 120 New Zealand schools had been training for the event which can attract up to 10,000 spectators.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru Boys' High Schools' William Talbot, 15, left, Ryan Caldwell, 14 and Ben Goldingham, 15, with medals they received at the South Island Rowing championships at Twizel in the weekend.

Craighead Diocesan's assistant coach Dean Milne said about 20 rowers from the school were in the regatta which was the "pinnacle" of secondary schools' rowing. He felt particularly sorry for the senior girls in their final year who may miss out on the Maadi and would not have another opportunity to compete in it.

"I'm gutted."

He was grateful they only had accommodation booked which was refunded unlike other competitors from around the country.

Roncalli College principal Chris Comeau said they had about four rowers who would be missing out.

"It's disappointing for all rowers they've put a huge amount of work into it."

The Timaru Boys' High School rowing squad had just competed in the South Island championships in Twizel at the weekend, finishing second overall out of 27 schools (rankings per capita).

Head coach Brian Smith said they performed really well but they had been working to peak condition for the Maadi so they were all feeling really "flat and despondent" by it postponement.

Rowing squad captain Seb Van Den Bosch, 17, said Smith had told the boys to row as if it was the Maadi at the club champs and they did.

He said the teams had been training seven times a week equating to about 15 hours. Though "gutted" and "devastated" about the Maadi, he said that would not take away from what they had achieved.

"I'm pretty satisfied with what we have done."

The Aoraki Secondary Schools Athletics Championships have also been cancelled. Other secondary school championships such as swimming, volleyball, basketball and croquet were being considered, Sport South Canterbury Shaun Campbell said.

"We are still working through the process with direction from the Ministry of Health and our national sports bodies. Everything is under review."

Other sports clubs would make their own decisions, he said.

South Canterbury senior club rugby was due to kick off on March 28 and its chief executive Craig Calder said there had been no directive from the NZ Rugby Union on banning games as yet.

"We'll comply (if there is a ban). We just have to go with it. It's about safety first."

Calder said there were 2100 players and coaches in South Canterbury and the season started in the first week of May for juniors and schools rugby.

Netball South Canterbury centre manager Amanda Gray said at this stage no bans had been put in place by Netball NZ, but the situation would be monitored. She said the season started in April with 1500 players in South Canterbury.

Major cycling races which many South Canterbury cyclists have entered are on hold including Le Race from Christchurch to Akaroa on Saturday and the Calder Stewart South Island Series which has been postponed until later in the year after one race on Sunday in Invercargill.

Le Race owner Sheree Stevens said she had been working towards the 22nd year of the event for about 12 months.

"It's devastating."

She said the ripple effect impacted on her suppliers such as staging, transport, barriers and food. If the race did not go ahead in spring then it would be the end of it, as the bill still had to be paid.