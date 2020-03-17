Coronavirus: Medical students could be used on the front lines of healthcare

Medical students could be pulled in to help on the front line if there is a wide spread outbreak of coronavirus in New Zealand.

On Tuesday the government announced an extra $500 million will be spent on the health system, part of a larger $12.1 billion funding package to combat the effects of coronavirus.

Other plans for coping with the pandemic include extra intensive care beds, which may be sourced by cancelling elective surgeries and turning the theatres into ICU wards.

National Secretary of the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association, Dr Deborah Powell, said there had been discussions about giving students in their final year limited registration.

The students would need to be heavily supervised, and not be thrown into the deep end, she said.

The plan includes $30m dedicated to strengthening the health workforce, although unions are questioning where extra personel will come from.

Powell said doctors did not grow on trees, and New Zealand could actually lose residents, as there was a high dependence on graduates from the UK.

Some would want to return home as a result of the pandemic, and there was no guarantee they could be replaced.

COLLETTE DEVLIN/STUFF Health Minister David Clark and Finance Minister Grant Robertson react to the news that President Donald Trump says the US will suspend all travel from Europe.

Bringing recently retired doctors and nurses out of retirement has also been mooted as a way of handling the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Sarah Dalton said retired doctors could not be made to work, and she was not sure how many were available.

"One of the higher risk groups for Covid-19 is older people, so I am not sure that asking retired people to put themselves on the frontline is a great idea."

She welcomed the funding, however, saying it was great to see extra resources for public health services.

The funding also includes $32m for extra intensive care beds.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said these could come from the private sector, and a limited number of public sector beds could be redirected for higher level care.

"This would also include additional training and support for a cohort of nurses to provide the higher level of care."

Powell said elective surgeries would likely be cancelled, and those theatres could be used as ICU wards.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the focus of the health spending was to "strengthen our ability to treat, test and trace cases".

Health Minister David Clark said public health units were the first line of response against the virus but did not have the resources to handle a pandemic.

The increase of spending would nearly double the capacity of these units, he said.

"We now know we will see more Covid-19 cases arrive here. So we must plan and prepare for that reality."

Clark hinted that further funding would be freed up in needed for health services.

"Financial resources will not be a constraint."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern first announced the funding on Monday, calling it this Government's biggest spending package to date. She warned the impact of virus could be worse than the global financial crisis, which saw the economy shrink by 3.3 per cent over five continuous quarters.

123rf Generic Covid-19, coronavirus, pandemic, illness, 2020, Wuhan, 123rf.com

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus. It spreads via droplets from the nose or mouth expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or exhales. To avoid infection, people should stay at least a metre away from someone who has, or may have, the virus.

The viral incubation period, that is time between catching the virus and showing symptoms, ranges between 1-14 days.

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Some people become infected but don't develop symptoms or become unwell.

From what we know thus far, about four in five people recover without needing special treatment. About one in six become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. About 1-in-50 die.

The risk of catching Covid-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low, because the virus spreads via droplets expelled by coughing. However, it is possible to catch the disease from someone with very mild symptoms, including a cough.

To minimise the spread of infection, wash your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.

People who have been in or transited through any country other than those in the Pacific islands or have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact. They should also register with Healthline (0800 358 5453).

People who display symptoms should phone Healthline in the first instance - don't head straight to your doctor or medical centre.