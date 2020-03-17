Coronavirus: Waikato DHB preparing 'as if it's a lot' coming their way

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato DHB leaders are preparing for coronavirus to arrive at Waikato Hospital.

Preparing for coronavirus feels a bit like standing on the edge of something, a health expert says.

"[It's like] being slightly uncertain about how close to the edge we are, and how deep it is to the bottom," Waikato DHB chief medical officer Gary Hopgood said.

That's why planning is everything, and the DHB is preparing for a list of "what ifs", should the respiratory virus start spreading more widely in New Zealand.

Pandemics aren't new but this situation is unprecedented, Hopgood said, because of the ease of travel, spread of information through social media, and medical ability to care for seriously ill patients.

"Today, we have no Covid-positive patients inside the hospital, but we have to work on the assumption that we will.

"It's difficult to know exactly when and what magnitude is coming towards us. So we prepare as if it's a lot."

So far, eleven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New Zealand, people who enter the country must go into isolation for a fortnight, and the Government has announced a $12.1b package to keep people in work, pay those who need to stay home, and give business tax cuts and benefit boosts.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato DHB chief medical officer Gary Hopgood, pictured with executive director of hospital and community services Leena Singh.

Community testing for the virus could start soon, now criteria has broadened, executive director for hospital and community services Leena Singh said.

Nominated GP clinics are likely to be offering community testing before the end of the week, with staffing support from Waikato DHB if required.

The DHB has been talking to GPs, including in remote areas, for several weeks about how to get people tested without travelling too far, Singh said.

Some medical centres put their hands up, and DHB-led community-based assessment centres could also be set up.

If someone is sick enough to need hospital care, where they go depends on the number of local cases and what other health conditions they have.

Negative pressure and isolation rooms are the first port of call but not the only option, Singh said.

If they're full, coronavirus patients would be put together in designated areas.

"Once you've got it, you've got it. You're not more infected if you sit next to the person who has got the same thing."

Waikato Hospital has a ward earmarked, but people who also have other conditions - such as cancer or heart conditions - will need to be both close to those specialists and isolated from those who don't have the virus.

And special precautions will be needed for movements around or between hospitals, Singh said.

"This is not going to be a Covid-positive hospital only. We've still got other people who will require our services."

The DHB recently ran training on how to operate on people who have coronavirus, but has cancelled all non-essential training.

"At this stage, we haven't restricted the number of visitors to the hospital," Singh said. "If we start getting a number of Covid-positive patients, we would look start looking at that."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Some Waikato GP clinics have put up their hands to provide a community testing spot so people odn't have to travel.

Staff-wise, Waikato DHB knows some of its own would be affected if there was an outbreak.

All staffers will have to be trained on how to deal with patients with Coronavirus, Hopgood said.

If needed, the DHB could put off elective surgery and and outpatient clinics, or go digital, and redeploy the staffers.

"That's the dial that gets turned down if we need additional capacity, staff, and physical infrastructure," Hopgood said.

Patients will only be deferred if safe, and for a safe amount of time, he said.

"It's not a decision you can make at one point in time and leave it ... You've got to keep coming back and looking at it."

But many people with coronavirus would be able to recover at home.

Civil defence will do much of the door-to-door checking on people, Singh said.

Many medical follow-ups could be done through phone or Skype, though it suits some consultation types better than others.