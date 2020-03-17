Coronavirus: Violent Femmes postpone gigs, Auckland Writers Festival cancelled

Blister in the Sun singers Violent Femmes have postponed their Wellington and Auckland concerts as regulations around coronavirus continue to bite the entertainment industry.

Blister in the Sun singers Violent Femmes have postponed their Wellington and Auckland concerts as regulations around coronavirus continue to bite the entertainment industry.

They had been due to play Wellington's Opera House on March 24, before hitting Auckland's Logan Campbell centre on March 25.

Now, the band has announced new dates for November, including a new stop in Christchurch.

The Violent Femmes will now play in Wellington on Monday, November 16, with the Auckland show on Tuesday, November, 17. All tickets remain valid for the postponed dates and refunds are available from Ticketmaster for those who can't attend the new dates.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus pandemic causes cancellation of sport, festivals, concerts and other events in NZ

* Coronavirus: Auckland Pasifika Festival cancelled over Covid-19 fears

* Coronavirus: My Chemical Romance, Deftones Auckland concerts postponed

* Coronavirus: 2020 Coachella festival postponed until October

The new Christchurch show will take place on Saturday, November 14, at the Isaac Theatre Royal. Tickets will be on sale from Ticketek at 9am on March 26.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Writers Festival's 20th festival has been cancelled.

"Auckland Writers Festival regrets to advise the cancellation of its May 2020 festival, owing to the critical Covid-19 situation and the Government's new limits on mass public gatherings.

"We're immensely proud of the programme for our 20th Festival that was launched just last week. We are extremely sad not to have the opportunity to deliver it to our writing and reading community, but the health and well-being of all must be our paramount concern at this difficult time.

"All purchased tickets will be fully refunded via Ticketmaster," the festival said.