Coronavirus: Air New Zealand excluded from $600m aviation injection

Thousands of jobs are on the line at Air New Zealand as it looks to reduce as its workforce by a third.

Air New Zealand has been left out of a $600 million stimulus offered to the aviation sector to help cope with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a $12.1 billion support package for New Zealanders and businesses the Government will provide an estimated $600m injection to support the aviation sector and the protection of supply chains.

This does not include any support for Air New Zealand from the Government, which is a 52 per cent shareholder in the national carrier.

A spokesman for the Minister of Finance said there would be "more on this in coming days".

As of Monday 1am the Government required all travellers arriving in New Zealand to self isolate for 14 days, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Since then Air New Zealand has announced it would reduce its long-haul capacity by 85 per cent, its trans-Tasman capacity by 80 per cent and its domestic capacity by 30 per cent.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Air New Zealand was not included in the Government's coronavirus support package.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said on Monday that the airline's 12,500 workforce could reduce by up to 30 per cent, which equates to about 3750 jobs.

Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley said a working capital hit from a sharp decline in forward bookings, meant the airline's balance sheet would be "under duress".

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline's workforce of 12,500 could be reduced by 30 per cent.

A cash injection could be needed for the airline, he said.

"Substantial earnings losses are now likely over the coming months and the need for balance sheet support is increasingly likely."

The Government's majority shareholding of Air New Zealand would be helpful for the airline and a fully underwritten capital injection from the Government may be necessary, he said.

Based on its modelling, which has a very high margin of error, it expected Air New Zealand to make a loss in the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

The brokerage firm downgraded its rating for the airline from "neutral" to "underperform".

E tū head of aviation Savage said it eagerly anticipated the details of the package that would relate to its members.

"We urge Air New Zealand and other aviation employers to come to the party, as the Government has done," Savage said.

At Air New Zealand E tū has 5200 members spread across cabin crew, airports, engineering, cargo, airline operations, contact centres and payroll and financial services.

It also represented 1000 cabin crew flying for Australian airlines who faced job uncertainty due to capacity cuts.

There were also hundreds of ground handlers who would suffer from the effects of a downturn as airlines stopped flying to New Zealand, he said.

"There are a lot of workers hurting at the moment and a lot of workers who are fearful for the future."

Air New Zealand's figure of a 30 per cent reduction in its workforce was based on a preliminary estimate only and union members would be challenging assumptions on job losses every step of the way, he said.

"Union members are open to helping the company get through the travel restrictions phase but union members also want to make sure that they've got jobs to come back to."

Staff in affected jobs were willing to work in other areas of the business which may be more busy as a result of the disruptions, such as customer care, he said.

Air New Zealand's analysis looked at whether the airline would be able to sustain the amount of flying it had done before the coronavirus outbreak, after the crisis had passed, he said.

"Air New Zealand at this stage are telling us their analysis shows that they will be a smaller airline and therefore need less people."

Based on the airline's assumptions it may take up to a year for it to recover, he said.

Board of Airlines Representative (Barnz) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said the Government package would be a "lifeline", but warned more would be needed over the coming months.

"Today's support from Government will help provide liquidity into the aviation system," Tighe-Umbers said.

"More will be needed to help re-establish New Zealand's connections to the world and get this country's $17 billion tourism sector back on its feet."

The 28 airlines represented by BARNZ were making drastic cuts to their New Zealand schedules, with more than 80 per cent capacity reductions and route suspensions common, he said.

"The scale of airline cuts made this week has never been seen before.

"Airlines are in a fight for their lives.

There was a danger that New Zealand would lose critical aviation resources in the short-term, only to find they couldn't be scaled back up when needed.

Airlines needed a comprehensive package that would allow airlines to maintain a minimal schedule including the temporary suspension of government levies, taxes and charges to airlines and rebates for airport charges, he said.

Aviation NZ chief executive John Nicholson said parts of the aviation sector which were reliant on tourism would be OK for about a week while international tourists were still in the country.

Following that, after they had left the country, things would start getting difficult, he said.

The flow of international tourists would dry up and there would be widespread booking cancellations following the border restrictions announced by the Government on Saturday.

"That's going to impact on their businesses for the foreseeable future."

Some companies would not survive the crisis, he said.

"There's an inevitability that this will tip some companies over."

Across the ditch Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar were cutting international capacity by around 90 per cent from the end of March until at least the end of May and domestic capacity would be cut by around 60 per cent.

The cuts come as Governments around the world put strict border controls in place in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions, combined with a reduction in passenger have dealt airlines a heavy blow and triggered aviation analysts Capa - Centre for Aviation to ominously predict that by the end of May-2020, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt.

It said coordinated government and industry action was needed now if catastrophe was to be avoided.

A 2018 report by international airline group Iata said the aviation sector supported 329,000 jobs and directly employed 45,000 people in New Zealand.

The sector was estimated to directly contribute nearly $15 billion to New Zealand GDP as well as bringing foreign tourist spending contributing to a further $20b of the country's GDP.

In total 11.2 per cent of New Zealand's GDP is supported by the aviation sector and foreign tourist spending.

Barnz said aviation delivered $23b of our cargo imports and exports a year.