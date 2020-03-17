Coronavirus: Kiwi theatres and venues cancel shows, limit capacity to slow pandemic

Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveils $12.1b package to help protect the economy against the coronavirus fallout.

New Zealand theatres and venues are cancelling shows and limiting capacity as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled over coronavirus fears.

New Zealand's biggest theatre company, the Court Theatre in Christchurch, has slashed capacity to create space between patrons in the auditorium and foyer.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Capacity will be limited to 250 people to give people space in the Court Theatre's auditorium and foyer.

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said they would seat only 250 people in their 388-capacity theatre. The capacity reduction would also allow people to avoid proximity with other patrons in the theatre's foyer.

"There will be no general admission tickets. The seating will keep people separated," she said.

Witt Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George says they will limit capacity to avoid coronavirus risks.

She said a production of Lysander's Aunty would open as planned on March 28 unless Government guidelines change. But a production of the play Hir, set to open on on May 9, had been cancelled along with the children's play The Ferocious Animals Petting Zoo set to open on April 15.

"The demographics of kids and grandparents is not good for keeping bugs at bay."

A planned production of the musical Rent set to open on June 13 may also be cancelled, George said.

supplied Chris Tempest as Stanley and Claire Dougan as Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire at The Court Theatre in February 2020.

"That is a watch and wait. We will wait to the last possible date before we look to cancel that.

"We are hopeful that we won't have to."

The Auckland Theatre Company (ATC) would limit ticket sales and attendances to 500 people, in accordance with the Government's new advice.

Simon Devitt/SUPPLIED The Auckland Theatre Company has not yet cancelled any performances.

A statement on the theatre's website said tickets would not be refunded unless people were ill.

"It is at our audiences' discretion whether or not they wish to attend the theatre. Present measures are precautionary and refunds are not issued for discretionary nonattendance.

"If you are unwell however, we can exchange ATC show tickets at no additional cost, as long as you let us know before the performance. You can also opt to convert your ticket to a voucher for future use."

Simon Devitt/SUPPLIED The Auckland Theatre Company is limiting capacity to 500 in line with government guidelines.

The Pop Up Globe theatre in Auckland has reduced capacity to 400 people for the final performances of its season to give patrons more room in the seated and standing areas. The theatre's season closes on Sunday.

"We have more than halved the capacity of the standing Groundlings area to 100 persons, allowing plenty of space for our patrons to spread out and keep at least 1 metre apart," the company stated on its website.

"We hope that you will be able to join us to say farewell before the season ends, secure in the knowledge that we are taking proportionate measures to keep us all safe."

Supplied The Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch is in talks with theatre producers about possible cancellations.

Isaac Theatre Royal chief executive Bob Mangan said they were in discussions with promoters of future events at the Christchurch venue over whether to cancel or reschedule shows, including musical My Fair Lady, set to open April 3 and run for nearly three weeks, and a Tina Turner tribute night set for March 21.

"This is changing day by day," he said.

In other countries struck by coronavirus, theatres and venues have temporarily closed. Theatres on Broadway in New York have closed until April 13 and about 300 British theatres closed their doors on Monday.