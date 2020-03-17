Coronavirus: cafe culture during a pandemic

Yvette Jones-White of Nelson's 7010 Cafe, owned by her sister Claris, has helped implement a few changes to keep customers safe and keep business going.

In a bid to keep customers coming in and stay afloat in a rapidly evolving pandemic situation, Claris Jones-White has made some changes in her two central Nelson cafes.

"I stood at the doorway, pretended I was a customer. What do people touch, where do people hover?"

She removed all the "touchable items": magazines, sugar bowls, water glasses and cutlery. Freshly baked goods have shifted from the counter to the chiller, and hand sanitiser is on hand for customers.

Jones-White ordered disposable paper plates, and wooden cutlery. Keep cups have been banished, and customers are encouraged to go cashless.

As well as helping to limit the spread of germs, Jones-White wanted to create spaces that encourage customers to keep visiting.

"So far, it hasn't been too bad, mainly because people are wanting to talk to people: vent, share their concerns."

But the crowds will vanish, she said.

Braden Fastier Despite the pandemic precautions, cafes serve a valuable function as a third place, away from home and work, Jones-White said.

"Yesterday, I looked around the room and 60-70 per cent of the customers were tourists using wi-fi, to get flights home.

"Those tourists will be gone within a couple of weeks and no one is coming in. The rest are locals, and businesspeople, if they start working from home, or have to look after their kids they'll stop coming in and that's the end."

Over the last few days, she's noticed the cafe has served an important function.

"Tables of people are talking to each other. It's what cafes were originally set up for: a third space, away from work and home."

Porta Via manager Luke Kristofski was also taking measures.

A sign at the Hardy St eatery asked customers to wash their hands, opt for contactless payment, or even pick up a takeaway item to eat elsewhere.

"No more self serve water, or salt and pepper shakers."

Amy Ridout Porta Via manager Luke Kristofski said the best way to support hospitality businesses was to shop local.

Like other businesses that rely on tourist trade, he knows they're in for a bumpy ride.

"We're the band on the sinking ship."

People could do their bit by shopping locally, he said.

Red Art Gallery Cafe owner Suzi Stevens said staff were being extra vigilant. "We've upped the cleaning."

She was planning to offer hand sanitiser for people entering and exiting the cafe.

With the situation evolving quickly, she was "judging it day by day," she said.

The cafe's busiest day was Saturday, with shoppers stopping in for coffee on the way to the Saturday Market. The market's closure would have an impact, she said.

While people were becoming more aware of congregating in public spaces, she had also noticed a community need to come together.

"People are coming together to talk about the whole thing. Yesterday so many locals were in here discussing the way of the world."