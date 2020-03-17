Palmerston North city councillor in self isolation for 'peace of mind'

Palmerston North city councillor Billy Meehan has self-isolated himself after returning from Europe and the Middle East with the New Zealand boxing team.

Palmerston North city councillor and New Zealand boxing coach Billy Meehan is in self-isolation after a trip to Italy and Jordan.

Meehan returned home at the weekend from an Asian-Oceania qualifying tournament in Jordan and a training camp in Italy with the New Zealand boxing team.

The tournament was originally meant to be in China, but was postponed because of coronavirus.

The New Zealand team got home before the Government border restrictions were introduced on Sunday night, requiring people arriving in New Zealand to self-isolate for a fortnight.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Virus cancellations mount

Meehan said they were checked while they were away, but for everyone's peace of mind he had gone into self-isolation.

"It's not the most pleasing thing. There's so many other things we want to be doing. But for everybody it's better to play it safe.

"[The virus is] a horrific thing going on around the world, so if we can do anything to be part of keeping things safe it's better we do."

One of the team of 12 was based in England, but the other 11 all returned to New Zealand and were at home isolating, he said.

The team were questioned upon arriving in Auckland.

Meehan said while they were away a couple of team members had been concerned about how serious things would get before they returned home, but they tried to focus on the boxing.

The team was in the south of Italy, whereas the worse hit part of the country was in the north.

Meehan said lots of precautions were taken in Jordan.

"We didn't hear much while we were there. I don't think they had one case there while we were there that I was aware of."

Meehan said the whole team boxed well, particularly David Nyika, who qualified for the Olympics, the first Kiwi to do so since Soulan Pownceby in 2004. The last chance for the Kiwi boxers to qualify for the Olympics would be in France in May, but that was up in the air now due to global travel restrictions.



Meanwhile, the effects of coronavirus has led to more regional sporting events being cancelled

The New Zealand secondary schools volleyball championships, which were to start in Palmerston North on March 30, have been postponed after the board of School Sport New Zealand suspended all events on its national calendar.

About 2000 players, coaches and supporters, travel to Palmerston North for the week-long event.

Volleyball New Zealand said it would work with School Sport New Zealand to find other dates for the event.

Central Districts cricket has postponed all its tournaments that require teams to stay overnight, as well as the 40th anniversary for the Central Hinds women's team.

The popular Manawatū Cricket Association dinner has been postponed until the start of next season.

Bike Manawatū's annual novice tour, for the country's top young riders, has also been postponed.