Coronavirus: Italian footballer Daniele Rugani relieved to have recovered from Covid-19

Italian football star Daniele Rugani has spoken of his shock at contracting coronavirus but has reassured fans of his recovery.

The Juventus defender told the Juventus TV channel that he now felt better and only had a mild dose of the Covid-19 virus sweeping Italy.

"I feel well, I want to reassure everyone. I always felt pretty well, I didn't have any serious symptom,' the 25-year-old told Juventus TV.

People rushed to escape northern Italy after a draft of the quarantine order was leaked.

"I consider myself lucky, it was shocking because I was the first in the calcio [Italian football] world."

Seven Serie A footballers have so far contracted coronavirus - Rugani, five players from Sampdoria and another from Fiorentina.

Michael Steele Juventus' Daniele Rugani (L) clears the ball under pressure from an Ajax opponent in a 2019 European Champions League match.

Rugani hopes his case inspired Serie A authorities to suspend the league, which - like all of Italy - is in lockdown.

​The Italian international said although he felt well, "I hope my case was useful to make people realise the gravity of the situation.

"It was rather shocking because there was a lot of attention from the media, in just a few minutes many people wrote to me."