Coronavirus: Rates freeze an option as income dwindles for Hamilton City Council

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says while she knows small business owners, event organisers and ratepayers will be hurt by the coming recession, she could not yet say whether the council could assist by keeping the rates rise down to zero - or even less.

Councils around the country are scrambling to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on their finances - and, subsequently, on the pockets of their ratepayers.

In Hamilton, mayor Paula Southgate said she was unable to rule in or out a possible rates freeze.

If the Hamilton City Council sticks to the plan it established in its long term plan, ratepayers will be looking at a rates increase of 3.8 per cent in this year's annual plan.

While there was potential for this to be knocked down to zero, this was something Southgate was unable to say would or could happen.

"I don't think [the 3.8 per cent increase] is set in stone."

Likewise, she would not say whether she would be advocating for council chief executive Richard Briggs to make a "salary sacrifice".

"That's not an area I can get involved in. I couldn't speculate."

Briggs was recently awarded a $16,000 increase to his salary, taking his overall pay package, including KiwiSaver, to $469,040.

That raise put Briggs only slightly behind Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who takes home $471,000.

Briggs was not available on Tuesday to answer questions about whether he or other members of the council's senior management would consider taking pay cuts.

"This is really going to hurt people and there are going to be some far-reaching consequences," Southgate said. "I will be asking Richard and his team to look at any areas where cost saving could be made."

Water services and essential infrastructure would still have to be provided - and paid for.

"We can't just come along and turn the tap off overnight. There are certain things we have to commit to, both in the annual plan and in the long term plan that will follow."

Southgate said she needed to talk to councillors and have more talks with Briggs before making any decision on the council's response.

"Every council in New Zealand will be thinking about the impact on their communities. I really feel for those running small businesses and those holding events in particular. Some of those events have taken a year or more to put together."

Venues such as FMG Stadium Waikato and the Claudelands Events Centre made a big contribution to council income streams but, given the indefinite suspension of the Super Rugby season and the cancellation or partial cancellation of events like the Waikato Show, that source of revenue was quickly drying up.

However the council's venues, tourism and major events general manager Sean Murray was not able to quantify how big the hit would be.

"At this stage we are still ascertaining what the impact will be – it is too early to tell although we do know that a number of Hamilton businesses who provide service and support to our events and venues will see a noticeable impact on their business levels. Our priority is supporting our partners, hosts and venue users and ensuring staff and the public remain safe during this evolving situation.

"It is important to note that a large number of smaller events are still going to take place at H3 venues and that business levels up until this point in time had been well ahead of our budgets."