NZX gets a shot in the arm from Government coronavirus package

The New Zealand sharemarket got a boost from the Government's coronavirus rescue package following another black day on world sharemarkets.

Shortly after Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveiled the plan - worth a whopping $12.1 billion - the NZX-50 index was up nearly 1 per cent after initially plunging 5 per cent.

Jeremy Sullivan, an investment analyst with Hamilton, Hindin, Greene, said the New Zealand market started to recover "bang on" the opening of the Australian sharemarket, which leapt more than one per cent, and it continued to improve ahead of the New Zealand government announcement at 2pm.

Relief from the government across the Tasman had enticed bargain hunters back into the attractive Australian banking sector. "You'd put that down to increased capital available for them and the reduction of having to have that equity put aside."

ANDREW GORRIE/STUFF The NZ sharemarket initially fell 5 per cent, but was up nearly 1 per cent after the finance minister unwrapped a $12.1 billion plan. (file photo)

By 2.45 pm, the top-50 was up 0.83 per cent, or 79 points, at 9555.97. Investors had expected the package to be substantial, Sullivan said, and they weren't disappointed.

A $5.1 billion wage subsidy to keep Kiwis in work was at the centre of economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Government will also pay people to stay home from work and self-isolate if needed - including contractors - and pump $500m into the health system.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was one of the top gainers, up 8 per cent at $27.27 after favourable exchange rates raised its net profit and revenue forecasts.

On the downside, Auckland Airport was down 3.6 per cent at $5.03, while Port of Tauranga recovered from an 8 per cent slide to be unchanged at $5.40.

The NZX has now lost about $30 billion in value since its peak on February 21.

Earlier, ASB economist Mark Smith said New Zealand was one of the few OECD countries that had the luxury of a sound government balance sheet to cushion the blow of Covid-19 coronavirus.

But "even this looks insufficient to prevent what looks to be a deep recession in New Zealand over 2020", he said.

RICHARD DREW/AP The Dow Jones fell nearly 13 per cent overnight as the White House admitted recession in the US was now likely.

Many stocks that came in for a beating earlier in the day, particularly transport or travel-related companies, recovered.

Napier Port Holdings rose 3.3 per cent to $2.79 despite canning its cruise ship season early, and noting that an otherwise strong first half could be affected by a drop in log exports.

Mainfreight was up 2.95 per cent at $30.37, up from a low of $27.48 despite assuring the market that it was tracking ahead of last year.

However, corporate tourism software company Serko remained negative, losing 20 per cent of its value to $2.05. On Monday it joined a growing number of companies withdrawing its earnings guidance.

Retailer The Warehouse slid 0.9 per cent to $2.01 after posting a 20 per cent fall in its interim profit.

Film software company Vista Group dropped nearly 15 per cent to $1.49 after canning its final dividend, citing uncertainty around cinemas and public gatherings.

Sky TV was down 1.6 per cent at 30c after being hammered by investors over the suspension of Super Rugby and disruption to other sports events.

Telco Spark was up 1.45 per cent to $4.21 after it announced it would make what sports content is still left on its Spark Sport platform free to view until May.

New Zealand's reaction was still more moderate than the brutal trading on overseas markets overnight. European and Asian indices were down, and the ASX-200 plummeted 10 per cent to four-year lows.

Wall St was spooked as the White House admitted the coronavirus could drag the United States economy into a recession.

The Dow Jones index dived nearly 13 per cent to 20,188.52 points, and the S&P 500 index fell 12 per cent to 2386.13 points, its worst loss since the 1987 sharemarket crash.

The S&P 500 is now nearly 30 per cent off its record set just a month ago, as investors worry that interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve on Monday to zero might not be enough.

The Australian market's turnaround was welcome after Monday's rout. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 finished down 9.7 per cent on Monday, but was up 3.9 per cent on Tuesday at 5197.

Analysts at NAB said global markets were far from impressed with measures to counteract the economic impacts of the coronavirus on Monday, despite the Fed Reserve cutting interest rates on Monday by a full one per cent, and a return of quantitative easing.

However, there were some companies making money out of the gloom. Amazon said on Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the US to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

Sullivan said that while interest rate cuts and economic aid would help, he was picking the coronavirus to be having an impact on people and supply chains for some time to come.

"In my view, this is going to continue to get worse for three to six months."

